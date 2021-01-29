TEMPE, Ariz. — Sophomore outside hitter Pia Timmer and freshman outside hitter Julianna Dalton tallied 14 kills apiece, and sophomore setter Hannah Pukis piled up 45 assists as the Washington State volleyball team edged Arizona State, 17-25, 26-24, 25-10, 23-25, 16-14, in a five-set Pac-12 match Thursday.
Sophomore middle blocker Magda Jehlarova added 11 kills and seven blocks for the Cougars (2-1, 2-1), hitting .400, and sophomore outside hitter Kalyah Williams also had 11 kills.
Pukis notched 20 digs and sophomore libero Aria McComber chipped in 15.
Iman Isanovic collected 22 kills for the Sun Devils (1-2, 1-2).
Back-to-back kills from Timmer and Williams decided the final set. Earlier, a kill by Charity Bradley helped put the Cougars over the top in the second set.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho game postponed
Idaho’s Big Sky Conference game at Weber State was postponed bceause of COVID-19 protocols. More testing will take place to see if the two-game set can be played this weekend. Tentatively, the two teams are supposed to play at 11 a.m. Saturday.