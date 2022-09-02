PULLMAN — The Washington State volleyball team had no problems in its home opener Thursday.
The Cougars scored seven of the first eight points in the match and sailed to a 25-9, 25-13, 25-21 victory against California Baptist in the Cougar Challenge at Bohler Gym.
“It’s nice to be back at home in Bohler,” coach Jen Greeny said. “It’s nice able to work on some issues we saw (at BYU) against some good teams this weekend while playing in front of our fans is nice.”
Senior outside hitter Lauren Jansen paced Washington State (3-1) with 13 kills and eight digs, and sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan chipped in 10. Junior setter Argentina Ung tallied 35 assists and eight digs. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham finished with nine digs and senior defensive specialist Julia Norville added eight.
“Argentina has been working extremely hard and she’s super athletic. She just keeps getting better and better so it’s just great to have someone in our gym that is so dedicated to that position and making our offense work,” Greeny said.
Christine Graf and Cassidy Dennison paced the Lancers (1-3) with six kills apiece. Leah Pease contributed 13 assists. Paige Johnstone tallied 17 digs.
The Cougars play the final two matches of the tournament today, taking on Belmont at 12:30 p.m. and Bakersfield at 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER Washington State 2, Seattle 1
SEATTLE — Junior defender Jenna Studer tallied the game-winning goal with 47 seconds remaining in regulation as the Cougars downed the Redhawks in a nonconference game at Championship Field.
Senior forward Grayson Lynch scored in the first half for Washington State (2-1-1), which held a 17-4 edge in shots, including 7-1 on goal, as well as 10-4 on corner kicks. Junior Margie Detrizio and senior defender Mykiaa Minniss each had assists.
Kaylee Coatney scored on a right-footed shot in the 62nd minute for Seattle (2-2-1).
Sophomore goalie Nadia Cooper did not make a save for WSU, and Jessica Berlin stopped five shots for the Redhawks.
Washington State next plays at 6 p.m. Sunday at home against Denver.
WSU 1 1—2
Seattle 0 1—1
WSU — Grayson Lynch (Margie Detrizio), 20th.
Seattle — Kaylee Coatney (Gina Leete), 62nd.
WSU — Jenna Studer (Mykiaa Minnis), 90th.
Shots — Washington State 17, Seattle 4. Saves — WSU: Nadia Cooper 0. Seattle: Jessica Berlin 5.
Idaho 0, St. Thomas 0
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Vandals and the Tommies played to a scoreless tie in a nonconference game at South Field.
St. Thomas (2-1-1) managed 14 of its 17 shots in the second half, with one of those shots clanging off the crossbar in the 71st minute.
Idaho (2-1-1) only had seven shots, including four in the first half.
Goalie Kira Witte made five saves for the Vandals, and Anna Banter stopped one shot for the Tommies.
Idaho next plays at 11 a.m. Pacific on Sunday at Chicago State.
Idaho 0 0—0
St. Thomas 0 0—0
Shots — St. Thomas 17, Idaho 7. Saves — Idaho: Kira Witte 5. St. Thomas: Anna Banter 1.
CROSS COUNTRYIdaho men, WSU women win dual
COLFAX — The Idaho men and Washington State women each took first place in the annual WSU Invitational at Colfax Golf Club.
The Vandal men tallied 27 points to the Cougars’ 30. WSU’s women scored 21 points to Idaho’s 34.
Sophomore Brian Barsaiya won the men’s 6K race for the Cougars in a time of 17 minutes, 44.95 seconds. Senior Kelsey Swenson took the women’s 4K race for the Vandals in 13:24.7.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Idaho 27; 2. Washington State 30.
Individual — Brian Barsaiya (WSU) 17:44.95.
Idaho individuals — 3. Tim Stevens 18:13.61; 4. Gabriel Dinnel 18:14.27; 5. Zac Knapp 18:25.76; 7. Gage Zanette 18:38.4; 8. Sam Fulbright 18:04.1; 10. Miles Ferguson 19:05.8; 11. Cruz Flores 19:06.4; 12. Zac Bright 19:06.9; 15. Tyler Graff 19:23.8.
Other WSU individuals — 2. Kelvin Limo 18:00.64; 6. Kyle Ortega-Gammill 18:36.68; 9. Jacob Easton 18:51.74; 13. Turlan Morlan 19:17.88; 14. Aiden Emerson 19:20;95; 16. Ethan Martin 19:28.01; 17. BrandonMoore 19:34.50; 18. Evan Gonzalez 19:38.12; 19. Grayson Wilcott 19:38.28; 20. Alec Barran 19:52.60; 21. Cooper Cortinas 20:08.39; 22. Isaiah Lowery 20:16.37; 24. Ferran Verges 20:54.33.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Washington State 21; 2. Idaho 34.
Individual — Kelsey Swenson (Idaho) 13:24.7.
WSU individuals — 2. Alaina Stone-Boggs 13:30.2; 3. Neema Kimtai 13:49.0; 4. Caroline Jerotich 13:55.8; 5. Mevin Jelagat 13:59.5; 7. Pietra Da Silva 14:19.6; 11. Samantha Boyle 14:51.8; 14. Maya Nichols 15:31.1; 15. Sophia Cushman 15:42.4.
Other Idaho individuals — 6. Abigail Thomas 14:18.3; 8. Leah Holmgren 14:21.1; 9. Nathalia Campos 14:36.6; 10. Elise Abbott 14:45.7; 12. Kate Bouse 14:52.3; 13. Chloe Overberg 15:03.5; 16. Mia Hill 15:48.4; 17. Sarah Pecha 15:53.5; 18. Savannah Pratt 16:09.9.
LCSC teams place third in season opener
CHENEY, Wash. — Lewis-Clark State’s cross country teams each placed third in the season-opening Clash of the Inland Northwest at the Eastern Washington Sports and Recreation Fields.
The Warrior men tallied 65 points to place behind meet winner Gonzaga’s 20. The women’s team finished with 89 points behind meet winner Eastern Washington’s 26.
Junior Carter Gordon led the LCSC men with a 6K time of 19:15.9. Junior Geraldin Correa paced the women with a 4K time of 15:16.1.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Gonzaga 20; 2. Eastern Washington 56; 3. Lewis-Clark State 65; 4. Whitman 116; 5. Whitworth 143.
Individual — Bryce Cerkowniak (Gonzaga) 18:14.8.
LCSC results — 13. Carter Gordon 19:15.9; 14. Griffen Parsells 19:17.5; 18. Connor Turpin 19:33.9; 19. Conner May 19:39.8; 24. Brycen Brown 19:49.1; 25. Brycen Kempton 19:51.2; 26. Kobe Wessels 19:56.4; 28. Cooper Casrlson 20:02.7; 29. Brady Nelsen 20:03.2; 43. Tristin O’Brien 20:47.9; 54. Trenton Johnson 21:22.9; 57. Connor Alexander 21:34.4; 60. Tristan Wood 21:49.6; 64. Luke Sellman 22:24.1.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Eastern Washington 26; 2. Gonzaga 29; 3. Lewis-Clark State 89; 4. Whitworth 119; 5. Whitman 121.
Individual — 1. Lilly Fetzer (Eastern Washington) 14:32.2
LCSC results — 12. Geraldin Correa 15:16.1; 15. Brooklyn Shell 15:28.5; 24. Abigail Peightal 15:48.2; 27. Grace Tiegs 16:09.4; 30. Grace Dixon 16:27.4; 32. Clara Stephens 16:39.7; 38. Kelsey Henry 17:38.8; 40. Madison Howe 18:06.6.