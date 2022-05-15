EUGENE, Ore. — A pair of Washington State athletes finished in second place on Sunday's final day of the Pac-12 Conference outdoor track and field championships at Hayward Field.
The Cougar men placed ninth with 34 points, well behind meet champion Oregon's 161. The Cougar women were 11th with 29 points, well in back of meet champion Oregon's 167.
On the men's side, senior Mitch Jacobson had a season-best in the high jump, going 7 feet, 1 1/2 inches to take second in the event behind USC's Earnie Sears III.
For the women, sophomore Micaela De Mello set a personal record time of 13.03 seconds in the 100-meter hurdles to claim the runner-up spot behind USC's Jasmine Jones (12.92).
The Cougars next will compete in the NCAA West preliminary round meet May 25-28 in Fayetteville, Ark.
ROWING
WSU takes sixth
LOWELL, Ore. — Washington State finished fifth in one race, sixth in two others and was seventh in a fourth as it finished sixth as a team in the Pac-12 championship regatta at Dexter Lake.
The Cougars tallied 10.5 points overall, well behind champion Stanford 43.5 points. The Cardinal ended Washington's four-year run as conference champions.
Washington State's third Varsity 8 team of Cate Field, Mackenzie Shipley, Eleanor Curtright, Emma Schmidt, Grace Himango, Hannah Elliott, Tannith Johnson, Anna Bledsoe and coxswain Audrey Gulig finished fifth in a time of 6:52.710.
The 19th-ranked Cougars next will await and see if they make the NCAA field. The announcement takes place at 2 p.m. Pacific on Tuesday on NCAA.com.