CORVALLIS, Ore. — After a subpar first-half performance by the offense in Washington State’s Pac-12 Conference opener against Oregon State, the Cougars buckled down and humbled the Beavers in the final 45 minutes.

Senior midfielder Sydney Studer scored in the 71st minute, then the defense did the rest as Washington State secured a 1-0 victory Friday against Oregon State at Paul Lorenz Field.

