CORVALLIS, Ore. — After a subpar first-half performance by the offense in Washington State’s Pac-12 Conference opener against Oregon State, the Cougars buckled down and humbled the Beavers in the final 45 minutes.
Senior midfielder Sydney Studer scored in the 71st minute, then the defense did the rest as Washington State secured a 1-0 victory Friday against Oregon State at Paul Lorenz Field.
Washington State (7-1-1, 1-0) dominated the stat sheet against Oregon State (4-3-2, 0-1). The Cougars held a 21-10 advantage in shots, including 8-2 on goal, and had a 7-4 edge in corner kicks.
But the Beavers had a 7-6 advantage in shots in the first half, and as the game wound down, things got chippy as there were a total of seven yellow cards issued in the final 35 minutes of play, including five in the last eight-and-a-half minutes of action.
However, Studer was able to capitalize about midway through the final 45 minutes. Off a corner, the former Oregon State standout used a flick header from just outside the 6-yard box that sailed past Beaver goalkeeper Hailey Coll for the eventual game-winner. It was Studer’s third goal of the season.
Coll finished with seven saves, and sophomore goalkeeper Nadia Cooper made two stops for the winners.
The win gave coach Todd Shulenberger his 88th as WSU coach, tying the program record for most coaching wins with former coach Matt Potter.
Washington State, which has won seven consecutive games, next plays at 7 p.m. at home against Colorado.
WSU 0 1—1
Oregon State 0 0—0
WSU — Sydney Studer (Alyssa Gray), 71st.
Shots — Washington State 21, Oregon State 10. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 2. Oregon State: Hailey Coll 7.
VOLLEYBALLLCSC wins in five
PORTLAND, Ore. — Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson had 15 kills as the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team almost let a 2-0 lead slip away but prevailed 25-20, 25-19, 18-25, 24-26, 15-7 in a Cascade Conference match at Jim Skagen Court.
Freshman Juliauna Forgach Aguilar added 12 kills for the Warriors (8-5, 4-4), who broke a two-match losing streak. Freshman setter Esther Kailiponi had 24 assists and sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, chipped in 12. Senior libero Kendzee Cloward finished with 14 digs.
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. today at Warner Pacific.
CROSS COUNTRYWSU women fourth, men fifth at Dellinger Invite
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Washington State women placed fourth and the men fifth at the Bill Dellinger Invitational at Pine Ridge Golf Club.
The Cougar women tallied 102 points in the seven-team field, behind meet champion Oregon’s 50.
Sophomore Alaina Stone-Boggs had a personal-best time of 20:07.3 in the 6K race to place fifth.
The men tallied 120 points to place behind the meet champion Ducks’ 39.
Sophomore Brian Barsaiya finished third in an 8K time of 23:46.
The teams next will compete at the LC State Invitational on Oct. 8 at the LC State Cross Country Trail.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Oregon 39; 2. Portland 62; 3. UCLA 63; 4. Portland State 104; 5. Washington State 120; 6. Fullerton 145; 7. UC Davis 195.
Individual — Aaron Bienenfield (Oregon) 23:41.7.
WSU individuals — 3. Brian Barsaiya 23:46.0; 25. Kelvin Limo 24:23.5; 27. Leif Swanson 24:26.6; 42. Kyle Ortega-Gammill 24:42.3; 56. Jacob Eason 25:06.4; 59. Evan Gonzalez 25:19.3; 60. Turlan Morlan 25:20.4; 69. Grayson Wilcott 25:38.7; 74. Aidan Emerson 25:56.1; 79. Brandon Moore 26:12.8; 83. Alec Barran 26:36.7; 88. Isaiah Lowery 27:21.4; 90. Cooper Cortinas 27:52.2.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Oregon 50; T2. UC Davis 100*; T2. Fullerton 100; 4. Washington State 102; 5. Portland 105; 6. Texas 130; 7. UCLA 138; 8. Portland State 176.
Individual — Sierra Atkins (UC Davis) 19:53.4.
WSU individuals — 5. Alaina Stone-Boggs 20:07.3; 6. Caroline Jerotich 20:09.4; 15. Neema Kimtai 20:42.6; 31. Pietra Da Silva 21:20.3; 54. Samantha Boyle 21:59.1; 74. Sophia Cushman 23:35.6.
* — won tiebreaker
Idaho women 10th, men 14th in Minnesota
ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Idaho women’s cross country team placed 10th out of 20 teams at the Roy Griak Invitational at Les Bolstad Golf Course.
The Vandals scored 227, behind meet champion Utah’s 85.
Junior Kelsey Swenson placed 11th in the 6K race in a time of 21 minutes, 12.8 seconds.
The men’s team finished 14th with 371 points, well behind meet champion Wisconsin’s 39.
Senior Tim Stevens had Idaho’s best time with a 25:10.3 in the 8K race.
The teams next will compete at the LC State Invitational on Oct. 8 at the LC State Cross Country Trail.
MEN
Team scores — 1. Wisconsin 39; 2. California Baptist 70; 3. Michigan State 72; 4. Colorado State 118; 5. Wyoming 128; 6. Santa Clara 137; 7. Wichita State 221; 8. South Dakota State 249; 9. Minnesota 260; 10. Temple 312; 11. North Dakota State 324; 12. Nevada 327; 13. Ohio State 333; 14. Idaho 371; 15. North Dakota 415; 16. St. Thomas (Minn.) 441; 17. Miami (Fla.) 539.
Individual — Aden Smith (Michigan State) 24:13.4.
Idaho individuals — 48. Tim Stevens 25:10.3; 60. Lorenz Hermann 25:20.1; 102. Sam Fulbright 25:59.8; 107. Shea Mattson 26:03.0; 115. Gabriel Dinnel 26:12.9; 118. Gage Zanette 26:13.7; 127. Zac Knapp 26:22.8; 134. Miles Ferguson 26:27.9; 139. Zac Bright 26:33.9; 175. Cruz Flores 27:48.5.
WOMEN
Team scores — 1. Utah 85; 2. California Baptist 95; 3. Michigan State 102; 4. Colorado State 104; 5. Ohio State 124; 6. Wisconsin 125; 7. Wyoming 168; 8. Iowa State 193; 9. Minnesota 225; 10. Idaho 227; 11. South Dakota State 389; 12. Miami (Fla.) 391; 13. North Dakota State 398; 14. Nevada 405; 15. Delaware 423; 16. Temple 446; 17. Wichita State 467; 18. North Dakota 501; 19. St. Thomas (Minn.) 560; 20. UNLV 594.
Individual — Emily Venters (Utah) 20:33.2.
Idaho individuals — 11. Kelsey Swenson 21:12.8; 24. Maya Kobylanski 21:28.8; 46. Katja Pattis 21:51.8; 77. Leah Holmgren 22:15.7; 79. Nathalia Campos 22:19.8; 96. Abigail Thomas 22:40.4; 119. Elise Abbott 23:11.1; 128. Chloe Overberg 23:22.9; 156. Kate Bouse 23:53.0.