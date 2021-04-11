PULLMAN — Freshman forward Margerie Detrizio scored for Washington State, but Oregon was able to get the equalizer and came away with a 1-1 tie in a Pac-12 match Sunday at Lower Soccer Field.
The Cougars (6-3-2, 2-2-2 Pac-12) remained unbeaten at home in six matches, and had the run of the play in the two overtime periods, but the Ducks (5-5-5, 3-4-3) did what they needed to do in the second half to find the tying goal. The tie snapped WSU's three-game winning streak but extended Oregon's unbeaten string to nine matches.
On a corner kick late in the first half, senior Sydney Pulver booted a ball that found the head of sophomore Mykiaa Minniss, who re-directed the ball toward the Oregon goal. Detrizio found the ball and flicked it past goaltender Leah Freeman, who was out of position on the play to give Washington State a 1-0 edge.
The Cougars continued to press in the second half, but Oregon had an opportunity that missed in the 69th minute. The Ducks then used that momentum as True Dydasco took a pass from Zoe Hasenauer and converted to the far post two minutes later to tie it at 1.
Freshman Alyssa Gray looked like she was going to give WSU the lead back in the 78th minute, but a defensive save stymied that attempt.
In the second overtime, Gray also had another shot on what looked to be a wide-open net, but Freeman stopped it in the final minute.
The Cougars had four of their 15 shots in the two 10-minute overtime periods, and had four corner opportunities but couldn't get the winner. WSU had eight corners in the game, tying a conference mark for the season.
Freeman finished with three saves, and senior Marissa Zuchetto also had three stops for WSU.
The Cougars finish the regular season at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Washington.
Oregon 0 1 0 0—1
WSU 1 0 0 0—1
WSU — Margie Detrizio (Mykiaa Minniss, Sydney Pulver), 39th.
Oregon — True Dydasco (Zoe Hasenauer), 71st.
Shots — Oregon 15, WSU 15. Saves — Oregon: Leah Freeman 3, team 1. WSU: Marissa Zucchetto 3.
MEN'S TENNIS
Idaho 4, Montana State 3
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Freshman Vivek Ramesh earned a three-sets win at No. 5 singles to give the Vandals the clinching point in a Big Sky win against the Bobcats.
Idaho (6-5, 2-1 Big Sky) earned the doubles point by taking two of three matches, then got wins by freshman Francisco Bascon at No. 1 singles and sophomore Bruno Casino at No. 3 singles.
Ramesh then closed out Jacob Huppin 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 to give the Vandals the match.
Idaho closes the season at a time to be announced Saturday against Portland State at the LCSC Tennis Center.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Washington State 4, Oregon 3
PULLMAN — Senior Melisa Ates gave Washington State the decisive point as the Cougars beat the Ducks in a Pac-12 match at Simmelink Courts.
WSU (12-11, 4-5 Pac-12) won two doubles matches to take that point, then got wins from junior Savanna Ly-Nguyen and sophomore Pang Jittakoat at Nos. 4 and 5 singles, respectively, to take a 3-2 lead.
Ates then closed out Allison Mulville 6-3, 6-3 to take the match.
The Cougars next play Gonzaga at noon Tuesday at home.
LCSC sweeps Community Colleges of Spokane
The Lewis-Clark State women's tennis team won every match contested against the Community Colleges of Spokane.
The event didn't count toward the team's overall record.
Junior Sophie Uhlenkott, and freshmen Anika Busz and Simone Johnson each collected a pair of wins for the Warriors, who next will play at 2 p.m. Thursday at Marian (Ind.)
GOLF
Idaho 7th, WSU 13th in California
EL MACERO, Calif — The Idaho golf team got a combined 8-under score from freshman Jose Suryadinata and senior Sean Mullan to vault to seventh place at the El Macero Classic.
Junior Max Sekulic fired a 3-under 69 to help Washington State to 13th place after two rounds of the three-round event.
The Vandals are at 578 as a team, 16 shots behind leader San Francisco. The Cougars are at 593.
Suryadinata shot a 5-under 67 for his round and currently is tied for eighth at 3-under 141 for the event. Mullan had a 2-under 69 and stands at even-par 144.
Sekulic is tied for 29th at 2-over 146 in the event.
The two teams play the final round today.
ROWING
WSU places second
HENDERSON, Nev. — The 19th-ranked Washington State rowing team concluded the two-day Pac-12 Invitational at Lake Las Vegas by taking second to No. 1-ranked Washington in the varsity four and first varsity eight races. Washington State also took third in the second varsity eight race.
The Cougars opened the day with a second-place finish in the varsity four race. WSU clocked in at 7:17.08, finishing behind the Huskies who won in 7:04.24.
WSU also took second in the first varsity 8 race with a time of 6:31.60. The Huskies captured first in 6:22.80.
The Cougs finished third in the second varsity 8 race at 6:41.90.
WSU next will compete in the Big Ten Invitational on April 17-18 in Bethel, Ohio.