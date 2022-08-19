ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Despite a massive shot advantage, the Washington State soccer team couldn’t produce the results needed on the scoreboard Thursday.
The 19th-ranked Cougars outshot No. 9 Michigan 17-5, but the Wolverines converted two of those into goals as they tripped up WSU 2-1 in the season opener for both teams before 867 fans at U-M Soccer Stadium.
“Michigan is a very nice team, but quite honestly, we didn’t finish in the second half,” Cougars coach Todd Shulenberger said. “I wouldn’t say they handled us, we couldn’t finish our chances at the end, so that’s on us.”
Sarah Bridenstine finished with a goal and an assist for Michigan, which were outshot 17-5 overall, including 9-4 on goal. Sammi Woods also scored for the Wolverines.
Junior forward Margie Detrizio scored the lone goal for the Cougars, who held a 13-0 edge in second-half shots and a 5-3 edge in the contest on corners.
In fact, Washington State had the run of the play for the majority of the game, holding Michigan off the scoreboard for the final 69 minutes, 10 seconds. But it what the Wolverines did in those first 20:50 that more than made up the difference.
Just 25 seconds after Detrizio committed a foul, Bridenstine found Woods open, and she converted past sophomore goalkeeper Nadia Cooper to give the hosts a 1-0 advantage.
Bridenstine then finished a ball from Kacey Lawrence to put Michigan up 2-0.
“That’s on us for giving up two counter goals early,” Shulenberger said.
From there, it was all Washington State. In the final almost 70 minutes, the Cougars outshot the Wolverines 16-2 and were able to cash in early in the second half.
Detrizio was able to make good on one of her seven total shots, including five on goal, in the 56th minute when she took a throw-in from sophomore Reese Tappan, split a pair of defenders and finished past Michigan goalie Izzy Nino to make it 2-1.
But the Wolverines’ defense stood strong. In the final 6:42, Washington State peppered Nino with four shots, including three by Detrizio. But Nino remained resolute, making three saves.
Nino finished with seven stops in the game, and Cooper, who was named to the 2022 MAC Hermann Trophy watch list along with senior defender Mykiaa Minniss earlier in the day, tallied two saves.
“It’s disappointing,” Shulenberger said. “It’s not easy winning on the road, but I feel one for sure, a draw slipped away from us tonight.”
The Cougars next play at 7 p.m. next Thursday in the home opener against Portland.
Washington State 0 1—1
Michigan 2 0—2
UM — Sammi Woods (Sarah Bridenstine), 11th.
UM — Bridenstine (Kacey Lawrence, Meredith Haakenson), 21st.
WSU — Margie Detrizio, 56th.
Shots — Washington State 17, Michigan 5. Saves — Washington State: Nadia Cooper 2. Michigan: Izzy Nino 7.
Idaho 2, UC San Diego 0
LA JOLLA, Calif. — The Vandals tallied a goal in each half and took down the Tritons in the teams’ season opener before 341 fans at Triton Soccer Stadium.
Senior midfielder Savannah Foster and junior forward Maddie Lasher each tallied a goal for Idaho, which held a 17-7 edge in shots, including 8-5 on goal.
The Vandals had the run of the play for most of the contest, dominating in particular in the first half. They held an 11-3 edge in shots, including 7-2 on goal, and a 5-1 advantage in corner kicks.
Foster got Idaho on the board at the 6:28 mark when she took a pass from junior defender Alyssa Peters off a corner and headed it into the back of the net. It was Foster’s fourth career game-winner.
It remained that way at halftime, then Lasher earned a 1-on-1 opportunity against UC San Diego goalie Keara Fitzgerald and converted in the 62nd minute.
Freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte stopped five shots in her collegiate debut for the Vandals, and Fitzgerald made six saves.
Idaho next plays at noon Sunday at San Diego State.
Idaho 1 1—2
UC San Diego 0 0—0
UI — Savannah Foster (Alyssa Peters), 7th.
UI — Maddy Lasher, 62nd.
Shots — Idaho 17, UC San Diego 7. Saves — Idaho: Kira Witte 5. UC San Diego: Keara Fitzgerald 6.
VOLLEYBALLLCSC wins season opener
ROCKLIN, Calif. — The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team rallied from a set down to beat William Jessup (Calif.) 18-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-21 in the teams’ season opener at Warrior Arena.
Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez led the Warriors with 14 kills, senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson added 11 and senior right-side hitter Lisi Langi chipped in 10. Freshman setter Esther Kailiponi had 20 assists, and sophomore Jennah Carpenter — a former Lewiston High School standout — added 18. Senior libero Kenzie Dean contributed 11 digs.
Sydney Hancock led William Jessup with 14 kills and Madalyn Miller had 11. Mallory Pazin finished with 18 assists and Lauren Toon had seven digs.
“William Jessup really came out firing on all cylinders and knocked us back on our heels, but I am proud of how we responded to the slow start,” coach Shaun Pohlman said. “I feel this was a great opening match to really see what we are made of
The Warriors next play at 9:30 a.m. today at Pacific Union and at 2 p.m. against Simpson in Angwin, Calif.