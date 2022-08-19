ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Despite a massive shot advantage, the Washington State soccer team couldn’t produce the results needed on the scoreboard Thursday.

The 19th-ranked Cougars outshot No. 9 Michigan 17-5, but the Wolverines converted two of those into goals as they tripped up WSU 2-1 in the season opener for both teams before 867 fans at U-M Soccer Stadium.

Tags

Recommended for you