PULLMAN — It's been a struggle for a good portion of the early season for the Washington State soccer team. Even in games where the Cougars dominate on the final scoreline, coach Todd Shulenberger has said they haven't played a 90-minute contest as of yet.
That disturbing trend continued Sunday.
Senior forward Grayson Lynch scored in the 74th minute and WSU defense stood up from there in a 3-2 nonconference victory against Cal Poly before 1,007 fans at smoke-filled Lower Soccer Field.
Freshman forward Lily Boyden and sophomore midfielder Lindsey Turner also scored for Washington State (4-1-1), which did dominate in the final statistics but still had plenty of trouble putting the Mustangs (2-5) away.
Olivia Ortiz opened the scoring for the visitors in the 32nd minutes. However, the Cougars got the equalizer just 31 seconds later on Boyden's his career goal.
It stayed that way at halftime, but the Mustangs took a 2-1 advantage in the 52nd minute when Megan Hansen converted a penalty kick.
Good thing Washington State typically responds fast to the opposition. The Cougars did it again almost four minutes later when Turner also connected for his first goal that tied it at 2.
Then the team's leading goal scorer, junior forward Margie Detrizio tapped a ball to Lynch from just outside the 18-yard box, and she powered a right-footed shot past Cal Poly goalie Mackenzie Samuel for the game-winner.
Washington State held a 29-6 edge in shots, including 13-2 on goal, and 8-5 in corner kicks.
Sophomore Nadia Cooper didn't make a save, and Samuel finished with 10 stops.
The Cougars, who have won four straight, next play at 7 p.m. Thursday at home against Northern Colorado.
Idaho 1, Santa Barbara 0
MOSCOW — Junior midfielder Maddy Lasher's unassisted first-half goal was all the Vandals needed in beating the Gauchos in a nonconference match at the Kibbie Dome.
Lasher stole a ball from a Santa Barbara defender just outside the penalty box and had a 1-on-1 opportunity with goalkeeper Taylor Little. Lasher right-footed a shot easily into the lower half to put Idaho (4-1-1) on the board. It was her third goal of the season
The defense did its job from there. The Vandals held a 9-6 edge in shots, including 5-2 on goal. Santa Barbara (1-5-2) held a slim 7-6 advantage in corner kicks.
Freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte made two saves, and Little stopped three shots.
Idaho next plays at 6 p.m. Friday at home against North Dakota State.
Santa Barbara 0 0—0
Idaho 1 0—1
UI — Maddy Lasher, 29th.
Shots — Idaho 9, Santa Barbara 6. Saves — Santa Barbara: Taylor Little 3. Idaho: Kira Witte 2.
MEN'S GOLFIdaho finishes 21st at Air Force
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Senior Colt Sherrell had a final-round 5-over 77 to lead the Vandals at the Gene Miranda Falcon Invite at Eisenhower Golf Course.
Idaho finished 21st as a team with a 909, well behind meet champion Colorado State's 834.
Sherrell had one birdie and six bogeys in his final round to finish at 6-over 222 for the three-day event and tie for 45th place.
The Vandals next play Sept. 26-27 at the Derek Dolenc Invitational, hosted by SIU Edwardsville, at the Gateway National Golf Club in Madison, Ill.
Team scores — 1. Colorado State 834; 2. Colorado 859; T3. San Jose State 861; T3. New Mexico State 861; 5. Wofford 868; 6. Utah State 869; 7. Northridge 872; 8. Boston College 874; 9. Weber State 876; T10. Denver 878; T10. Utah Tech 878; 12. Cal Poly 879; 13. Utah Valley 880; T14. UTEP 881; T14. Northern Colorado 881; 16. Wyoming 887; 17. SIU Edwardsville 891; 18. California Baptist 895; 19. South Dakota 897; 20. Northern Iowa 903; 21. Idaho 909; 22. Air Force 913; 23. Murray State 918; 24. Southern Utah 939.
Medalist — Connor Jones (Colorado State) 203.
Idaho individuals — T45. Colt Sherrell 222; T63. Jose Suryadinata 225; T83. Samuel Johnson 228; T108. 234; 118. Tommy McKenzie 241.