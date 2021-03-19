GREENSBORO, N.C. — Washington State senior swimmer Chloe Larson had a time of 22.37 seconds in her heat of the 50 freestyle Thursday, but fell just short of qualifying for the final in the event at the Greensboro Aquatic Center.
Larson, who won the Pac-12 title in the event on Feb. 25 to become the first Cougar to win a conference championship, improved three spots in her seed in the event and was .23 seconds better than the time she set to win the Pac-12 crown. However, she was .16 seconds short of advancing.
“Chloe swam a solid race this morning,” WSU coach Matt Leach said. “Her stroke mechanics looked great and she posted the third-fastest time of her life.”
Larson will take part in the 100 freestyle event, with preliminaries taking place at 7 a.m. Pacific on Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRYLCSC teams still ranked
The Lewis-Clark State cross country teams remained ranked inside the top 20 in the latest NAIA coaches’ top 25, it was announced.
The men dropped five spots from No. 6 to No. 11, while the women moved up one place from No. 17 to No. 16.
The teams haven’t competed since the LC State Winter Invitational 2 on Feb. 26, and next compete in the Cascade Conference championship meet at 10:30 a.m. March 26 at the LC State Cross Country Trail.
MEN’S TENNISLCSC still in top 25
The Lewis-Clark State men’s tennis team remained in the NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, it was announced.
Despite losses to ranked teams in Xavier (La.), Loyola (La.) and Mobile (Ala.) this past weekend on their spring trip to New Orleans, the 2-6 Warriors remained at No. 24 in the latest poll.
LCSC next plays at 3 p.m. today against Community Colleges of Spokane at the Tennis Center.