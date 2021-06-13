EUGENE, Ore. — Stephanie Cho, a Washington State senior from Canada who’d never previously made the finals of a national meet, scored an eighth-place medal Saturday in the women’s 400-meter hurdles at the NCAA outdoor track and field meet at Hayward Field.
Cho, of Vancouver, British Columbia, ran a personal-record 57.48 seconds, edging Brittley Humphrey of Louisiana State by .04 of a second for the eighth and final medal.
It was the third-fastest time in school history. Cho had placed 20th two years ago with a 59.06 time.
“Stephanie culminated an amazing career,” WSU coach Wayne Phipps said.
Charisma Taylor of WSU placed 18th in the women’s triple jump and the Cougars’ Suzy Pace took 10th in the high jump as the four-day meet concluded.
Taylor jumped 43 feet, 1½ inches, and Pace marked a PR 5-10, missing three times at 5-11¼.
Pace is just a sophomore, but Cho and Taylor were seniors competing in their final college meet.
“Another awesome day by these three incredible student-athletes,” Phipps said. “Charisma rewrote the record books during her time at WSU and, although today did not go as planned, her body of work this year has been absolutely outstanding.”
FOOTBALLSafety says he’s transferring to WSU
A former University of Buffalo safety said he’s transferring to the Washington State football team.
Tyrone Hill, a 6-foot-1, 200-pound senior who started 24 games for Buffalo in the Mid-American Conference, announced via Twitter on Friday that he’s joining the Cougars out of the NCAA transfer portal.
Originally from Passaic, N.J., Hill made 31 tackles and six pass breakups during a shortened 2020 season, also scoring a touchdown on a punt-block.
He was one of 13 Buffalo players who entered the portal after coach Lance Leipold jumped to Kansas in April. Three have since left the portal without transferring.