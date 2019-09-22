EDINBURG, Texas — Alexcis Lusby and Magda Jehlarova each had eight kills as the Washington State volleyball team won its 10th consecutive match Saturday, downing Texas Southern 25-9, 27-25, 25-9 in the finale of the UTRGV Tournament.
Hannah Pukis added 36 assists for the Cougars (10-1), while Alexis Dirige had 13 digs and four aces.
Lusby, Jehlarova and Dirige all made the tournament team, with Lusby earning MVP honors.
WSU will host No. 10 Washington at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to open Pac-12 play.
Idaho falls twice on road
PHOENIX — The Idaho volleyball team dropped a pair of matches at the Grand Canyon Classic, falling to the hosts 25-16, 22-25, 25-23, 25-20, then dropping an 18-25, 25-22, 18-25, 25-23, 15-7 decision to Cal State Northridge.
Kennedy Warren led the Vandals (4-8) with 12 kills and Nikki Ball had 10 against the Lopes. Delaney Hopen added 25 digs and Becca Owen contributed 20. Hailey Pelton recorded 35 assists.
Against the Matadors (5-7), Avery Housley led the way for Idaho with 16 kills. Kyra Palmbush was effective at the net, recording 14 kills and adding three blocks.
Idaho will Big Sky matches against Portland State at 6 p.m. Thursday and Sacramento State at 1 p.m. Saturday.
LCSC drops match to No. 16 Providence
The Lewis-Clark State volleyball team played three competitive sets but fell to No. 16 Providence 25-23, 25-23, 25-22 in Frontier Conference action at the Activity Center.
Tori Edwards paced the Warriors (10-6, 1-1 FC) with 11 kills, Josilyn Remick added 14 assists, Jordan Phelan served three aces, Gionni Brown had 20 digs and Sydney Lawrence had four blocks.
Kelsey Shaver had a match-best 17 kills, Cydney Finberg-Roberts finished with 15 assists and Sacha Legros tallied 17 digs for the Argonauts (11-2, 1-1).
LCSC visits No. 23 Rocky Mountain at 6 p.m. Friday, then plays at Montana Western at 6 p.m. Saturday.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Trinity Bible College 33, LCV Loggers 20
ELLENDALE, N.D. — Despite racing out to a two-touchdown lead, the Lewis-Clark Valley Loggers fell to Trinity Bible College at Tatum Field to drop to 0-4.
“Without the miscues, the mistakes, it would have been a different outcome for sure,” Loggers director Bob Thorson said.
TBC (1-2), which is affiliated with the National Christian College Athletic Association, went on two runs. The Lions scored 20 consecutive points to take a 20-14 lead early in the third. The hosts also scored the game’s final 13 points, after the Loggers tied it at 20 with four minutes left in the third.
LCV quarterback Leo Gomez threw three touchdown passes, two of them to receiver Ramal Maad. Maad finished with nine catches for 170 yards and added an interception on defense.
Fullback/linebacker CJ Fontana (91 yards rushing and 10 tackles) and linebacker Austin Tetrault (nine tackles) also contributed for the Loggers, who will welcome TBC to Bengal Field on Oct. 19 in LCV’s season finale.
Thorson called the loss “frustrating” because of the way his team started the game.
“The first half, we were sharp and dominant, definitely our best half of the season until the final two minutes,” Thorson said. “That’s when we turned the ball over on downs in our own territory (around the 40) and that gave them an opportunity to punch it in for the touchdown.”
Thorson called that a “harbinger of things to come in the third.”
“The wheels pretty much fell off when we gave them a short field three more times — once with a snap that went over the punter’s head, once with a fumble and once with an interception,” Thorson said. “So we pretty much gave the game away with those turnovers.”
LCV next will play at 4 p.m. Saturday at Williamette.
LCV 7 7 6 0—20
Trinity 0 6 21 6—33
LCV — Ramal Maad 3 pass from Leo Gomez (CJ Fontana kick)
LCV — Maad 42 pass from Gomez (Fontana kick)
Trinity — Cobie Mayes 32 pass from MJ Ybarra (kick failed)
Trinity — Ybarra 13 run (pass failed)
Trinity — TJ Martinez 8 pass from Ybarra (Mayes pass from Ybarra)
LCV — Kobe Sherman 12 pass from Gomez (kick failed)
Trinity —Ybarra 5 run (Nick Howser kick)
Trinity — Preston Lyons 1 run (kick failed)