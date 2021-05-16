LOS ANGELES — Buoyed by a pair of second-place finishes, the Washington State men's track and field team placed sixth at the Pac-12 outdoor championship meet Sunday at Loker Stadium on USC's campus.
The Cougars finished with 61½ points, well behind meet champion Oregon's 185 points.
Senior Paul Ryan, a former standout at Logos School in Moscow, finished second in the 1,500 in a time of 3 minutes, 40.62 seconds. It is his best finish at the conference meet in his career. He previously finished in eighth during the 2019 season.
Junior John Kolb also took second in the discus with a throw of 183 feet, 1 inch. The former Louisville and first-team All-Atlantic Coast Conference standout still was about 10 feet short of his best for this season and 11 feet short of his personal best.
Junior Jacob Englar (pole vault) and senior Nick Johnson (110 hurdles) each finished fourth in their respective events.
On the women's side, WSU placed 11th with 16½ points. USC took the team title wiith 162½ points.
The best finish came from junior Charisma Taylor, who placed third in the triple jump with a leap of 43-10½.
The Cougars next will compete in the NCAA West Regional from May 27-29 in College Station, Texas.
ROWING
WSU finishes fifth at conference regatta
GOLD RIVER, Calif. — The 19th-ranked Washington State rowing team finished fifth at the Pac-12 championship regatta at Lake Natoma. The Cougars' Varsity 4 boat posted a third-place finish for its best effort in 15 years.
WSU collected 20 points to finish well behind regatta champion Washington, which had 44½ points. The school now posted a top-five finish in five of the past six championship meets.
The Cougars clocked in at 7:44.700 in the Varsity 4 race, their highest finish in the race since 2006, when they placed a program-best second place.
Washington State now will wait to see if it will earn an at-large bid into the NCAA Rowing Championships. The field selection will be announced Tuesday on NCAA.com. The championship finals are May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Fla.