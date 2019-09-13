PULLMAN — Washington State will begin the Pac-12 portion of its men’s basketball season at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 2 at home against USC, the Cougars learned Thursday with the announcement of tipoff times for those games.
WSU conference schedule
Jan. 2 — USC, 7:30 p.m. 4 — UCLA, 4 p.m. 9 at California, 7:30 p.m. 11 — at Stanford, 3 p.m. 16 — Oregon, 6 p.m. 18 — Oregon State, 1 p.m. 23 — at Colorado, 7 p.m. 25 — at Utah, 4 p.m. 29 Arizona State, 8 p.m.
Feb. 1 — Arizona, 5 p.m. 9 — Washington, 3 p.m. 13 — at UCLA, 8 p.m. 15 — at USC, 5 p.m. 19 — California, 7 p.m. 23 — Stanford, 5 p.m. 28 — at Washington, 6 p.m.
March 5 — at Arizona, 7:30 p.m. 7 — at Arizona State, 3:30 p.m.
UI women set nonleague slate
MOSCOW — The University of Idaho women’s basketball team will kick off its season with a home exhibition game against Lewis-Clark State on Nov. 1, the Vandals announced Thursday in divulging their nonconference schedule.
UI nonconference schedule.
Nov. — Lewis-Clark State (exhibition). 5 — at Oklahoma State. 13 — Colorado State. 18 — at San Francisco. 20 — at Seattle. 29-30 — Holiday Beach Classic, San Luis Obispo, Calif. (29 — Lamar. 30 — Old Dominion).
Dec. 3 — at San Diego. 15 — at South Florida. 21 — Hawaii.