PEBBLE BEACH, Calif. — Senior Max Sekulic had the best score for the Washington State men’s golf team Wednesday as the Cougars placed 10th at the Saint Mary’s (Calif.) Invitational at Poppy Hills Golf Club.
The Cougars had an 864 in the 19-team field, tying with San Diego and Santa Clara. Oregon won the event with an 833.
Sekulic, who won the Canadian Men’s Amateur title Aug. 5 at Ambassador Golf Club in Windsor, Ont., had five birdies and two bogeys en route to a 3-under 68 in the final round. He had a even-par 213 for the three-round event, tying for 24th place.
The Cougars next will play in the Arizona Intercollegiate from Jan. 24-25 at the Tucson (Ariz.) Country Club.
Team scores — 1. Oregon 833; 2. Stanford 835; 3. San Francisco 839; 4. Nevada 845; 5. Loyola Marymount 857; 6. Saint Mary’s (Calif.) 858; 7. Oregon State 859; 8. BYU 860; 9. Colorado State 863; T10. Santa Clara 864; T10. Washington State 864; T10. San Diego 864; 13. New Mexico 865; 14. Coastal Carolina 869; T15. Long Beach State 872; T15. Fresno State 872; 17. Northern Illinois 878; 18. Seattle 887; 19. Pacific 894.
Medalist — Quim Vidal Mora (Nevada) 202.
WSU individuals — T24. Max Sekulic 213; T39. Peter Jung 216; T53. Jaden Cantafio 218; T73. Pono Yanagi 223; T88. Preson Bebich 226.
VOLLEYBALLIdaho inks four in this year’s class
MOSCOW — The Idaho volleyball coaching staff announced the signings of four players during the early national letter of intent period.
“I am really excited to welcome these four athletes into the Vandal family and can’t wait to get them on campus,”coach Debbie Buchanan said. “They are all great young women coming from some of the best club programs in the country. They will bring athleticism and competitiveness in multiple positions that will help catapult our program forward.”
Idaho signed 5-foot-11 setter Kate Doom of Summit High School in Bend, Ore.; Marissa Drange, a 5-11 outside hitter from Boerne, Texas, just outside San Antonio; Olivia Gloeckner, a 6-2 outside hitter from Skyline High School in Salt Lake City; and Madison Wilson, a 6-1 middle blocker from Palmer Ridge High School in Colorado Springs, Colo.