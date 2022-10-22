STOCKTON, Calif. — Three Washington State players still are under par after Friday’s second round of the Visit Stockton Invite at Stockton Country Club.
The Cougars are tied for fifth out of 16 teams with a 558, behind leader Grand Canyon’s 550. Idaho is 13th with a 572.
WSU junior Preston Bebich and freshman Sam Renner each are at 4-under-par 138 overall and tied for 13th place. Bebich had four birdies and two bogeys in a 2-under 69, and Renner had a bogey-free 3-under 68 in the second round. Senior Pono Yanagi had three birdies and a bogey in a 2-under 69 and is tied for 20th at 2-under 139 overall.
Idaho freshman Samuel Johnson is tied for 36th at even-par 142 after shooting a 1-under 70 in the second round. He had three birdies and two bogeys.
Team scores — 1. Grand Canyon 550; 2. UC Irvine 554; 3. San Jose State 555; 4. Fresno State 557; T5. Washington State 558; T5. George Washington 558; T7. Fullerton 559; T7. Sacramento State 559; 9. Pacific 561; 10. Northridge 562; 11. UC San Diego 568; 12. UC Riverside 569; 13. Idaho 572; 14. Utah Tech 574; 15. Temple 579. 16. UC Santa Barbara 592.
Leader — Jakub Hrinda (George Washington) 132.
WSU individuals — T13. Preston Bebich 138; T13. Sam Renner 139; T20. Pono Yanagi 139; T52. Jaden Cantafio 144; T52. Franklin Lydra 144; T75. Daniel Kim 148.
Idaho individuals — T36. Samuel Johnson 142; T46. Joe Sykes 143; T58. Colt Sherrell 145; T58. TJ Patterson 145; T65. Jose Suryadinata 146.
VOLLEYBALLLCSC rolls in four
KIRKLAND, Wash. — Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson finished with 17 kills as the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team beat Northwest 25-23, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17 in Cascade Conference play at Kristi Brodin Pavilion.
Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Unq Enriquez added 13 kills with a .333 attack percentage for the Warriors (14-8, 10-7), who snapped a two-match losing streak. Senior right-side hitter Lisi Langi chipped in 10 kills.
Sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, tallied 24 assists and freshman setter Esther Kailiponi contributed 23. Senior libero Kenzie Dean finished with 21 digs, senior libero Kendzee Cloward had 11 and sophomore libero Madison Kammuller added 10.
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. today at Evergreen State.
WSU wins in five
PULLMAN — Senior outside hitter Lauren Jansen set a career-high with 27 kills as the Washington State volleyball team took down Arizona 22-25, 26-24, 23-25, 25-16, 16-14 in Pac-12 Conference play at Bohler Gym.
Jansen had an attack percentage of .370 for the Cougars (14-6, 6-3), who got coach Jen Greeny her 200th career win. Senior outside hitter Pia Timmer sophomore opposite-side hitter Katy Ryan each had 13 kills. Junior setter Argentina Ung contributed 52 assists and 10 digs. Senior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 23 digs.
Washington State next plays at 11 a.m. at home against Arizona State.
SWIMMINGNorthern Arizona 182, Idaho 110
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Idaho swimming team registered three victories in a Western Athletic Conference dual-meet loss to the Lumberjacks at the Wall Aquatic Center.
Northern Arizona won the meet 182-110.
Senior Khaling Phung won the 100 butterfly in a time of 58.74 seconds for the Vandals. Freshman Grace Ruble took the 200 individual medley in 2:08.99. The 400 freestyle relay team of senior Rylie Jones, sophomore Ella Haskins, freshman Bethany Rahn and sophomore Sarah Shaffer touched the wall in 3:34.27.
Idaho next competes at 4 p.m. Friday against Northern Colorado at the UI Swim Center.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLMurekatete named to Leslie watch list
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. — Washington State senior center Bella Murekatete was named to the Lisa Leslie Award watch list by the Basketball Hall of Fame and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association, it was announced.
Murekatete shared the Pac-12’s most improved player award after averaging a career-high 10.2 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. Her 1.7 blocks per game was fourth in the conference, and Murekatate had 17 games in which she scored in double figures, including 22 against San Jose State.
The Leslie Award goes to the top post player in women’s college basketball.
The Cougars open the regular season at noon Nov. 7 against Loyola Marymount at Beasley Coliseum.
MEN’S BASKETBALLLewis-Clark State 84, Seattle Mountaineers 80
The Warriors beat the Mountaineers in an exhibition game at the P1FCU Activity Center.
No other information was available at press time.
LCSC opens the regular season at 6 p.m. next Friday at Arizona Christian.