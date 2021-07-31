PULLMAN — The Washington State men’s basketball team won’t have to leave the Northwest before Pac-12 play begins.
The Cougars’ early-season schedule was released by the school Friday. WSU will open with three consecutive home contests, then meet Idaho in Moscow for the Battle of the Palouse.
The Cougs host two more games, then head to Tempe, Ariz., to open conference play against Arizona State on Dec. 1.
WSU’s season begins Nov. 9 against Alcorn State. Seattle U and reigning Big West champion UC Santa Barbara come to town on Nov. 12 and 15, respectively.
The highlight of nonleague play comes Dec. 22, when WSU and Boise State square off at the Spokane Arena. It’ll be the first meeting between the programs in 14 years.
The 277th edition of the Battle of the Palouse will be played Nov. 18 in Idaho’s new hoops venue, the ICCU Arena.
Wazzu hosts Big South champion Winthrop — which went 23-2 last season — on Nov. 22, followed by another tough home game, against Eastern Washington on Nov. 27.
Weber State (Dec. 8), New Mexico State (Dec. 15) and Northern Colorado (Dec. 18) all come to Pullman after WSU’s Pac-12 home opener Dec. 4 against USC, an Elite Eight team last season.
The Cougars will also face South Dakota State at the Spokane Arena on Dec. 11.
UCSB, Winthrop and EWU all qualified for the NCAA tournament last season. Boise State made it to the NIT.
LCSC announces signings of four players
The Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball program announced the signings of Teagan Hoard, Cooper Howell, Sean Pak and Kalani Sapwell.
Hoard, a 6-foot-2 guard, helped Central Valley in Spokane to the Washington Class 4A state championship game as a junior. He averaged 21 points, five assists and five rebounds as a senior and was a first-team All-Greater Spokane League and All-State honorable mention selection.
Howell, a 6-3 guard from Boise High School, averaged nine points and four rebounds as a senior in 2020-21, helping the Brave to win their first game in the Idaho state tournament in more than 20 years. He is the son of LCSC Hall of Famer Rosie (Albert Howell).
Pak, a 6-4 combo player from Beaverton, Ore., averaged 11 points, nine rebounds and four assists per game as a senior for Southridge High School. He was a third-team Class 6A All-Metro pick.
Sapwell, a 6-3 guard from Adelaide, Australia, averaged 18 points, five rebounds and five assists per game as a senior at Trinity College under father and coach Rupert Sapwell. He competed at the state level for South Australia, helping them to two top-three finishes at the national level.
MEN’S GOLFUI recognized with academic honor
The Idaho men’s golf team earned the Presidents Special Recognition award from the Golf Coaches Association of America, it was announced.
“As an institution and program, we choose to promise one thing above all else to Vandal golfers, that’s a quality educational experience at a quality University,” coach David Nuhn said in a news release. “I’m so proud of this team for taking their academics seriously and it shows that they have their priorities in place.”
It’s the first time the team has earned the honor. Programs must have recorded a team grade-point average of 3.50 or better. The Vandals were one of two Big Sky teams and one of 41 nationally to be recognized.