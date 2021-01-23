PULLMAN — Sophomore Pia Timmer registered 16 kills and 12 digs, and true freshman Julianna Dalton totaled 13 kills and five blocks as Washington State’s volleyball team handled Pac-12 foe Oregon 25-20, 19-25, 25-22, 25-22, at Bohler Gym in the Cougars’ first match since Dec. 6, 2019.
"It was great to just be back out on the court," WSU coach Jen Greeny said. "I know they love putting the uniform on and seeing somebody else across the net as well, so really proud of what they’ve been doing and how they’ve responded to everything, and to come away with a victory, it’s even that much better."
Timmer hit .324 on the attack. Dalton, a former high school All-American from Colorado, logged a hitting percentage of .237.
"A little bit of a slow start for Julianna but she really turned it on in sets 3 and 4, started mixing up her shots," Greeny said of Dalton. "And as an outside hitter, it’s tough. You’re gonna get a lot of the junk, out-of-system balls, and for a freshman to be able to deal with those sets like she did was really impressive."
The Cougs, who sit just one spot outside the top 25 in the national coaches’ poll, got contributions from sophomore standout Magda Jehlarova (eight kills, four blocks) — the national freshman of the year last season — and Kalyah Williams (four blocks, four aces).
Setter Hannah Pukis logged a game-high 36 assists and 15 digs.
WSU used a 7-0 scoring run to separate in the first set, then capitalized on multiple Oregon errors to assemble momentum in the third. The Cougs tallied nine blocks and eight aces, and hit .201.
The Ducks were led by Morgan Lewis (12 kills) and Brooke Nuneviller (11 kills, 17 digs).
The two teams meet again at 11 a.m. Sunday at the same site.
MEN’S BASKETBALLWSU game against UW moved up
SAN FRANCISCO — At the request of the Pac-12 Conference, the second game of the Apple Cup men’s basketball series between Washington State and Washington, which will take place at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, has been moved to 5 p.m. Feb. 15 and will be shown on Pac-12 Network.
The contest originally was scheduled to to be played March 6 and be the regular-season finale. It was moved up to allow for potential make-ups of previously postponed games.
The Cougars and Huskies will open the series on Jan. 31 in Seattle.