The Washington State football team is losing its special teams coordinator.
Michael Ghobrial, who worked for coach Nick Rolovich for two years at Hawaii before accompanying him to WSU this past year, has been hired by the New York Jets, Rolovich divulged Friday on Twitter.
“Michael is a high-level motivator, he coaches with great passion for football and brings energy to everything he does whether it’s in his meeting rooms and on the field,” Rolovich said in a WSU news release.
The loss of Ghobrial comes after the Cougars bid farewell to their two standout specialists. Placekicker Blake Mazza transferred to SMU and punter Oscar Draguicevich III decided to turn pro.
The Jets gig is the first official NFL job for Ghobrial, though he once landed a Bill Walsh Minority Internship to study organized team activities with the Detroit Lions.
During Ghobrial’s first season at Hawaii in 2018, the Warriors blocked five kicks. In Washington State’s only win during a four-game 2020 season, a diving Dillon Sherman got a hand on a punt at Oregon State.
The Jets stumbled to a 2-14 season this past year and fired coach Adam Gase. They replaced him with Robert Saleh three weeks ago.
It was reported Jan. 25 that Saleh had decided to retain special teams coordinator Brant Boyer, who had been with the team for five years. But Boyer wasn’t listed on the coaches’ page of the Jets website Friday.
Pac-12 chooses search firm for commissioner
SAN FRANCISCO — The Pac-12 announced it has chosen the talent recruitment firm TurnkeyZRG to help the conference search for a new commissioner.
Larry Scott, who had been commissioner for 11 years, announced his resignation two weeks ago, effective June 30.
The firms Turnkey Search and ZRG merged last week, according to a Pac-12 news release. Washington State and other Pac-12 schools have used Turnkey to help with past searches. Established in 1996, it has specializsed in talent searches in sports, entertainment and media.
The Pac-12 hopes to name a commissioner in time for Scott to help with the transition. Washington State’s Kirk Schulz is one of three Pac-12 presidents heading the search.
WOMEN’S SOCCEROregon State 3, Idaho 0
MOSCOW — Mustering only one shot in the first half against a Pac-12 opponent, Idaho fell to Oregon State in the Vandals’ first match of the pandemic-delayed season.
Laura Galceran scored 18 minutes into the game off an assist by Brianna McReynolds, who later scored on a free kick. The other goal was by Sydney Studer.
Idaho finished with five shots, including three by Myah Merino.
“We really played well today,” Vandals coach Jeremy Clevenger said. “We created a lot of opportunities. Jadyn Hanks had a ton of opportunities. We knew this was going to be a building game for us.”
Oregon St. 2 1—3
Idaho 0 0—0
Oregon State — Laura Galceran (Brianna McReynolds), 18:12.
Oregon State — Sydney Studer (Kaillen Fried), 28:29.
Oregon State — McReynolds, 57:38.
Shots — Oregon State 11, Idaho 5.
Saves — Oregon State 2, Idaho 0.