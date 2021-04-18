PULLMAN — Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake had two hits and drove in five runs Sunday, but Washington State couldn't capitalize on its chances and fell 14-8 to No. 13 Arizona in the finale of a three-game Pac-12 Conference series at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Senior designated hitter Tristan Peterson, junior catcher Jake Meyer and freshman infielder Kyle Russell each had three hits for the Cougars (17-14, 5-10 Pac-12), who lost three of their four games on their homestand that just concluded.
Kobe Kato went 4-for-5 for the Wildcats (23-11, 9-6), who had 18 hits on the day. Jacob Berry was 3-for-6 with two homers, a double, four runs scored and three RBI. Daniel Susac also had three hits. Donta Williams, Branden Boissiere and Ryan Holgate all had two hits.
Chandler Murphy (4-0) allowed three hits and four walks in 3⅓ innngs to pick up the win. He struck out five. Vince Vannelle pitched two-hit ball in the final 1⅓ innings to earn his fifth save of the season.
Junior right-hander Dakota Hawkins (2-5) allowed two hits, one walk and three runs, one earned, in 2⅔ innings to absorb the loss. He struck out two.
Washington State scored four runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-3 lead. But they could have gotten more.
Senior outfiedler Collin Montez started a two-out rally with a single to drive home junior Kyle Manzardo, who had doubled earlier in the inning. Peterson got aboard on a single, and Van De Brake followed with a double down the right-field line to give the Cougars the lead. Meyer followed with a single to score Van De Brake. Russell then got aboard on a single, but a fly out ended the threat.
Arizona tied the game with two runs in the fifth, then took the lead in the sixth as a bases-loaded hit by pitch pushed across the go-ahead run. The Wildcats then exploded for four in the seventh and one in the eighth to tak a 11-5 lead.
WSU got three of those runs back in its half of the inning as Van De Brake crushed fourth home run of the season, a shot to left that made it 11-8. Van De Brake also homered in Saturday's 13-8 loss, marking the first time in his career he's hit home runs in back-to-back games.
However, Arizona matched that with three runs in the ninth to close it out.
The Cougars begin a four-game road trip with a three-game series at 7 p.m. Friday at California.
Arizona 111 021 413—14 18 0
WSU 014 000 030—8 16 1
Austin Smith, Riley Cooper (3), Chamdler Murphy (3), Dawson Netz (7), Randy Abshier (8), Vince Vannelle (8) and Daniel Susac; Tyler Hoeft, Dakota Hawkins (3), Michael Newstrom (6), Caden Kaelber (7), Micky Thompson (8), Will Sierra (8) and Jake Meyer.
W — Murphy. L — Hawkins. Sv — Vannelle.
Arizona hits — Kobe Kato 4, Jacob Berry 3 (2 HR, 2B), Daniel Susac 3, Donta Williams 2 (2B, HR), Branden Boissiere 2 (2B), Ryan Holgate 2 (HR), Mac Bingham, Nik McCalughry.
WSU hits — Jake Meyer 3 (2B), Tristan Peterson 3, Kyle Russell 3, Justin Van De Brake 2 (2B, HR), Kyle Manzardo (2B), Jack Smith (2B), Kodie Kolden, Jacob McKeon, Collin Montez.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Idaho 4, Montana State 3
BOZEMAN, Mont. — Junior Marta Magalhaes scored the decisive point as the Vandals wrapped up their season with a win against the host Bobcats.
Idaho (4-7, 2-2 Big Sky) earned the doubles point by winning all three matches. Junior Laura Spataro and senior Maggie Chen each won singles matches.
Magalhaes closed it out with a 6-0, 7-6 (6) win against Montana State's JJ Chen.
Pepperdine 7, WSU 0
MALIBU, Calif. — The sixth-ranked Waves did not drop a set in a nonconference win against the Cougars.
Washington State (13-13) next plays at 1:30 p.m. today at UC Santa Barbara.
WOMEN'S ROWING
WSU finishes competition at Big Ten invite
BETHEL, Ohio — The 18th-ranked Cougars had strong performances on the final day of the Big Ten Invitational at Harsha Lake.
The first varsity eight team finished in a time of 6:36.171 to take fourth. The second varsity eight team had a time of 6:57.026 to place fourth. The varsity four team clocked in at 7:35.435 to take third.
The Cougars next face Oregon State at Wawawai Landing on May 1.