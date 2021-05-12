PULLMAN — Falling behind by six runs in the first 1½ innings, Washington State lost 10-6 to Portland in a nonconference baseball game at Bailey-Brayton Field.
Chad Stevens of the Pilots sent the second pitch of the game over the left-field fence to make it 1-0, and Sam Brown added an RBI single later in the inning.
Portland then erupted for four runs in the second inning, sparked by a run-scoring double by Gabe Skoro.
The Cougars’ Nate Swarts hit a solo homer in the fourth and Kodie Kolden added a two-run shot in the sixth.
Swarts and Gunner Gouldsmith finished with two hits apiece, but the Cougs (23-20) left 10 men on base.
Skoro and Brett Gillis drove in two runs each for Portland (22-21).
Kyle Manzardo of WSU walked in the first inning to extend his on-base streak to 22 games, but his hitting streak ended at 13.
The Cougars begin a three-game Pac-12 series at 6 p.m. Friday at USC.
Portland 240 010 030—10 15 0
Washington St. 020 102 100—6 9 5
Jacob Dobmeier, Eli Morse (5), Peter Allegro (8) and Hunter Montgomery; Dakota Hawkins, Grant Taylor (2), Caden Kaelber (5), Michael Newstrom (7), Connor Barison (7), Bryce Moyle (8), Kolby Kmetko (8) and Jake Meyer.
W—Dobmeier. L—Hawkins.
Portland hits — Chad Stevens 2 (HR), Brett Gillis 2 (2B), Gabe Skoro 2 (2B), Jake Holcroft 2, Briley Knight 2, Jake Tsukada 2, Hunter Montgomery 2, Sam Brown.
WSU hits — Nate Swarts 2 (HR), Jacob McKeon 2 (2B), Gunner Gouldsmith 2, Kodie Kolden (HR), Jake Meyer (2B), Tristan Peterson.
WOMEN’S SOCCERGomera-Stevens honored
Continuing to add to her shelf of awards, Washington State senior midfielder Makamae Gomera-Stevens was named Tuesday to the All-Pacific women’s soccer team as selected by United Soccer Coaches.
Former WSU star Morgan Weaver earned the same honor in 2019.
Gomera-Stevens scored four goals during the season, including two game-winners. She finished her Cougar career with 13 goals and nine assists.