PULLMAN — Sophomore Pia Timmer had 12 kills and finished with a .370 hitting percentage Saturday as the 22nd-ranked Washington State volleyball team earned a 25-21, 25-18, 25-19 sweep of the Colorado Buffaloes in Pac-12 action at Bohler Gym.
“Anytime you can win in three in this conference is huge,” said WSU coach Jen Greeny of the team’s first three-set win of the season.
Sophomore middle blocker Magda Jehlarova added 10 kills and hit a whopping .600 for the Cougars (6-2, 6-2 Pac-12), who finished off a sweep of the Buffaloes (4-2, 4-2) to surge into second place in the conference. Sophomore setter Hannah Pukis finished with 33 assists and 10 digs and sophomore defensive specialist Julia Norville had a team-best 11 digs. Washington State had an impressive .387 hitting percentage.
“I think a lot of credit goes to Hannah,” Greeny said. “She moved our hitters around quite a bit, mixed it up, so I don’t think we were very predictable.”
Leah Clayton paced Colorado with eight kills. Jenna Ewert finished with 29 assists and Brynna DeLuzio tallied nine digs.
The Cougars held a 15-9 lead in the first set before the Buffaloes cut it to 21-19. However, WSU held its ground and took a 1-0 set lead. The two teams went back and forth in the second until the Cougars used a 7-1 run to take a 22-17 edge, ultimately finishing the set off. In the third, Colorado held a 15-12 advantage, but WSU strung together a 9-1 run with two kills and a service ace by Timmer highlighting the surge.
The Cougars next play at 2 p.m. Friday at No. 15 Stanford.
Vandals fall at Sacramento State
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Idaho volleyball dropped the first of a two-match road series against Big Sky Conference foe Sacramento State, falling 25-15, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19 at The Nest.
Sacramento State (4-3, 4-3 Big Sky) jumped ahead early in each of the first two sets and held off a late Idaho rally in the second. The Vandals (4-3, 3-2) carried that momentum into the third, with a series of kills from junior middle blocker Kennedy Warren and senior outside hitter Avery Housley down the stretch helping them seal the deal. They won the first two points of the fourth, but the Hornets quickly surged past them, leading from the moment they broke a 5-5 tie through the finish.
Warren led the Vandals with 15 kills, while freshman setter Peyten Ely, a former Lewiston High School standout, provided 36 assists. Junior defensive specialist Becca Owen had a team-high 19 digs.
For Sacramento State, Bridgette Smith had 15 kills, and three teammates joined her in double digits.
Idaho faces Sacramento State again at 6 p.m. today.