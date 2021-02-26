ST. GEORGE, Utah — Kyle Manzardo and Kodie Kolden each had three hits Thursday as the Washington State baseball team had to rally from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Dixie State Trailblazers 6-3 in a nonconference game at Bruce Hurst Field.
Manzardo, a junior infielder, extended his hitting streak to 22 games, which stretches back to the 2019 season. He had a double and scored a run for the Cougars (4-1). Kolden, a junior shortshop, also scored a run and had two RBI. Sophomore outfielder Brady Hill had a triple and scored a run.
Tanner Harper went 2-for-5 for Dixie State, which was playing its season opener.
The Trailblazers scored a run in the third on a pair of walks, a pair of fielder’s choice grounders and an infield single. They added two more with two outs in the fifth on a double, a single and a fielding error.
Washington State tied it in the seventh as Kolden had an infield single to drive in a run, Hill’s triple and a sacrifice fly by sophomore Preston Clifford.
The Cougars took the lead in the eighth as a double and two hit batsmen loaded the bases. Senior Jack Smith drove in a run with a ground out. Then an out later, senior Tristan Peters scored on a wild pitch and Kolden drove in another run with an infield single.
Dixie State did get a pair of runners on in its half of the ninth, but WSU senior right-hander Brody Barnum got the final two outs to pick up his first save of the year.
Senior left-hander Michael Newstrom allowed two walks but struck out two in 1ž innings to pick up his second win in three games.
The two teams continue the four-game series at 2:05 p.m. today.
Washington State 000 000 330—6 8 2
Dixie State 001 020 000—3 3 2
Ross, Sierra (3), Newstrom (7), Kaelber (8), Barnum (9) and Meyer; Borzone, Gerber (6), Thomas (8), Hardman (8) and Hollow.
W — Newstrom. L — Gerber. S — Barnum.
WSU hits — Manzardo 3 (2B), Kolden 3, Hill (3B), Smith.
Dixie State hits — Harper 2, Hollow (2B).
SWIMMINGLarson wins gold
HOUSTON — Washington State senior Chloe Larson became the first Cougar to win a Pac-12 individual swimming title, claiming a gold medal in the 50-yard freestyle race at the conference championships at the University of Houston.
Larson logged a finals time of 22.18 seconds, .06 of a second faster than three competitors from UCLA, Cal and USC, each of whom tied for second. Earlier in the day, she set the school record in the event with a time of 22.16 in the preliminaries, breaking the 12-year-old mark held by Lithuanian Olympian Rugile Mileisyte.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho series canceled
A two-game Big Sky Conference women’s basketball series pitting Idaho at Montana State, originally scheduled for Thursday and Saturday, has been canceled because of COVID-19 issues within the Vandals program. The games will not be rescheduled.