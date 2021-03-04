Four members of the Washington State track and field team qualified in five events for the NCAA indoor championship meet, which will be March 11-13 in Fayetteville, Ark., it was announced Wednesday
Junior Colton Johnsen qualified in the 3,000 and 5,000, junior Zach Stallings made it in the 1,600, junior Sam Brixley will compete in the 60-meter hurdles and sophomore Charisma Taylor will take part in the triple jump.
The 5,000 final takes place at 1:05 p.m. March 12, with the finals of the 1,600, the 60 hurdles, the 3,000 and the triple jump on March 13.
SWIMMINGLarson to compete in NCAAs
Washington State senior Chloe Larson will compete in the NCAA swimming championships, it was announced.
Larson qualified in the 50 and 100 freestyle events. She is the second Cougar to make it in the past three seasons.
Larson became the first WSU swimmer to earn an individual title in the Pac-12 championship meet with a win in the 50 freestyle on Feb. 25.
MEN’S TENNISLCSC drops two spots
The Lewis-Clark State men’s tennis team dropped two spots in this week’s NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, it was announced.
The Warriors (2-1) dropped to No. 24 after a 7-0 loss Saturday to NCAA Division I Idaho. LCSC will have a chance to get back in the win column with home matches this weekend against Boise State (9 a.m. Saturday) and Seattle (1 p.m. Sunday).