Lewiston, ID (83501)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 40F. WNW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.