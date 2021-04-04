LOS ANGELES — The Washington State soccer team closed ranks around USC's offense Sunday. However, one bounce proved to be the difference.
Angeles Escobar took a rebound and sent a shot low into the left-hand post as the Trojans beat the Cougars 1-0 in a Pac-12 match art McAlister Field.
Washington State (5-3-1, 1-2-1) dominated the play in the first half, outshooting USC (6-3-1, 5-3-0) and clamping down in their half. The Cougars held a 6-1 edge in shots, as they pushed the tempo into the Trojans' end.
However, Escobar took advantage of one mistake. Senior goalkeeper Marissa Zucchetto made a diving stop on a ball that came through off the foot of Tara McKeown. Zucchetto got a hand on the ball, but Escobar beat a swath of Cougar defedners and got a shot past Zucchetto, who was a half-step behind on the play.
Then USC turned that momentum into offensive chances. The Trojans outshot the Cougars 14-6 in the second half and finished the game.
Zucchetto finished with two saves, while Kaylie Collins made five stops for the winners.
Washington State will host Oregon State at 7 p.m. Friday at the Lower Soccer Field. It will be the first outdoors game for the team this season, with all previous home games being played inside the practice bubble because of weather.
WSU 0 0—0
USC 0 1—1
USC — Angeles Escobar (Tara McKeown), 55th,.
Shots — WSU 12, USC 15. Saves — WSU: Marissa Zucchetto 2. USC: Kaylie Collins 5
Eastern Washington 2, Idaho 0
CHENEY, Wash. — Now the waiting game for the Vandals begin.
The Eagles tallied a goal in each half as Eastern Washington took down Idaho in a Big Sky Conference match at the EWU Sports & Recreation Soccer Field.
The loss for Idaho (5-5-0, 5-3-0 Big Sky) could have major implications. If Eastern Washington (4-3-2, 3-1-2) records at least two ties next weekend at Montana, the Eagles will play in the conference tournament that begins April 15 in Ogden, Utah. If EWU loses one of the two games, Idaho will advance.
McKaley Goffard tallied her second goal of the season in the 16th minute to put the Eagles on the board. The late in the contest, Goffard assisted on Taylor Matheny's first goal of the season.
“It is not the result we wanted today, but I am still very proud of the team’s effort," Idaho coach Jeremy Clevenger said. "The ball did not bounce our way and sometimes that happens."
The loss snapped a five-match winning streak for the Vandals, who allowed more than two goals for the first time since a 3-0 loss Feb. 19 at Washington State.
Kelsee Winston tallied four saves for the Eagles, while junior Avrie Fox stopped one shot for UI.
Idaho 0 0—0
EWU 1 1—2
EWU — McKaley Goffard, 16th.
EWU — Taylor Matheny (Goffard), 85th.
Shots — Idaho 9, EWU 13. Saves — Idaho: Avrie Fox 1. EWU: Kelsee Winston 4.
WOMEN'S TENNIS
Colorado 4, Washington State 3
BOULDER, Colo. — It took to the final match, but the Buffaloes emerged with a Pac-12 home victory against the Cougars.
Washington State (11-10, 3-5 Pac-12) got victories at No. 4 singles with junio Savanna Ly-Nguyen, at the No. 5 spot with senior Melisa Ates and a No. 6 from junior Yang Lee.
Senior Michaela Bayerlova and Lee teamed up to win at second doubles, but Colorado (8-9, 2-5) earned the point with wins at Nos. 1 and 3.
The Cougars play at noon today at the University of Denver.