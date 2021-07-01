PULLMAN — The Washington State athletic department announced Wednesday it has partnered with the WSU Center for Entrepreneurial Studies to help athletes to capitalize on their name, images and likeness (NIL).
The NCAA approved policy changes earlier in the day that will make it easier for athletes to make money in the NIL realm.
WSU’s program for aiding students in these areas, Cougar Pursuit, will require incoming athletes to take a five-week course on intellectual property, personal branding and other topics.
“The Coug experience is truly one of a kind,” WSU athletic director Pat Chun said in a news release. “Our environment is housed within one of the great college towns in America and fueled by the passion and loyalty of our alumni and fans. We believe our Cougar Pursuit initiative is one of the most important resources we can offer our student-athletes during their WSU experience, that will ultimately impact them for years to come.”
The Pullman school also is working with INFLCR, a company that helps athletes get content and analytical data to help them build personal brands.
MEN’S BASKETBALLWSU 7-footer enters portal
Another of Washington State’s young front-liners from Europe has entered the NCAA transfer portal in men’s basketball.
Volodymyr Markovestskyy, a 7-foot-1, 270-pound sophomore from Ukraine, is looking for a new adopted home, verbalcommits.com reported. He already has been removed from the WSU online roster.
He averaged 2.2 points and 2.4 rebounds in two seasons for the Cougars, starting six games.
Two weeks ago, it was learned that 6-8 freshman Andrej Jakimovski had entered the portal. He remains on the Cougar roster.