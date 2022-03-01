CORVALLIS, Ore. — It took an extra five minutes, but the Washington State men’s basketball team moved to .500 in Pac-12 play with a 103-97 win on the road versus Oregon State on Monday.
Trailing by three with just over a minute to go, Michael Flowers converted a layup for Washington State (16-13, 9-9 Pac-12 Conference) to cut the lead to one. Flowers finished with a game-high 27 points.
Tyrell Roberts was fouled by Glenn Taylor Jr. with 15 seconds left in the game and the junior guard had a chance to give the Cougars a late lead. Roberts made the first free throw, but missed the second and the game was tied at 84-84. Dashawn Davis had a 3-point opportunity for Oregon State (3-25, 1-17), but missed the shot sending the game to overtime.
In overtime, freshman forward Mouhamed Gueye scored the first four points giving WSU an 88-84 lead. Gueye was a perfect 7-of-7 from the field and finished with 19 points.
A Davis jumper with 2:22 to go cut the lead to one, 91-90, but that was the closest the Beavers would get.
The Cougars would go on a 7-0 run and hold a 98-90 lead with 52 seconds left.
All five of the Oregon State starters finished in double-figures. Roman Silva led the way with 21 points. Jarod Lucas added 20 points.
Flowers sank 10-of-18 shots from the floor, including 6-of-10 from 3-point range, to pace the Cougars, who handed the Beavers their 15th straight loss. The senior added six assists and five rebounds.
Roberts finished with 12 points for the Cougs, who beat the Beavers in Corvallis for the first time since 2013. TJ Bamba and Noah Willaims added 11 points apiece and Dishon Jackson had 10 points and six rebounds off the bench.
Washington State returns home for the final two regular-season games, hosting Oregon State on Thursday and Oregon on Saturday at Beasley Coliseum.
WASHINGTON ST. (16-13)
Gueye 7-7 5-6 19, Abogidi 2-6 0-0 5, Flowers 10-18 1-2 27, Roberts 5-9 2-3 12, N.Williams 4-8 1-3 11, Bamba 3-6 5-6 11, Jakimovski 2-6 0-0 6, Jackson 4-4 2-6 10, Rodman 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 38-65 16-26 103.
OREGON ST. (3-25)
Calloo 6-12 2-2 17, Taylor 3-7 4-5 10, Silva 7-8 7-7 21, Davis 6-13 0-0 13, Lucas 7-13 4-4 20, Akanno 2-4 0-0 5, Alatishe 3-3 0-0 6, Rand 1-2 2-2 5. Totals 35-62 19-20 97.
Halftime: Oregon St. 48-37. 3-Point Goals: Washington St. 11-26 (Flowers 6-10, N.Williams 2-4, Jakimovski 2-5, Abogidi 1-2, Bamba 0-1, Roberts 0-4), Oregon St. 8-22 (Calloo 3-5, Lucas 2-8, Rand 1-1, Akanno 1-3, Davis 1-3, Taylor 0-2). Rebounds: Washington St. 27 (Jackson 6), Oregon St. 24 (Taylor, Silva 7). Assists: Washington St. 17 (Flowers 6), Oregon St. 17 (Davis 11). Total Fouls: Washington St. 18, Oregon St. 21. A: 3,888 (9,604)
Another award for Gueye
Washington State men’s basketball freshman Mouhamed Gueye was named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week for the fourth time.
Gueye scored a career-high 25 points in the big rivalry match-up with the Huskies last week in Pullman. Three days later, in Seattle, Gueye added 10 more points and seven rebounds.
Before Gueye, no Coug has ever won more than two weekly awards in a single season.
Gueye only trails Stanford’s Harrison Ingram who has six weekly awards this year.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Vandal women win fifth straight
MOSCOW — In the final home game of the regular season, three Vandals scored in double-figures as Idaho breezed past the Portland State Vikings 64-39 in a Big Sky Conference women’s basketball game for a fifth consecutive win.
Louise Forsyth (15 points), Sydney Gandy (14) and Beyonce Bea (11) led Idaho to its tenth conference win after a rough first half of the season.
The victory puts Idaho (11-16, 10-8) in a three-way tie for fifth place in the Big Sky with Northern Arizona and Sacramento State.
Bea and Johnson each recorded double-doubles as Bea had 14 rebounds and also led the team with five assists and two blocks. Forsyth had 12 rebounds.
Jada Lewis and Rhema Ogele each hit shots to give Portland State (5-21, 0-18) the early 5-0 lead. The lead never extended past five, but Idaho did not take the advantage in the first quarter.
Tiana Johnson would hit a jumper about a minute into the second quarter that made it 16-15 and the Vandals never looked back.
Idaho outscored Portland State 25-13 in the middle two quarters to take a 39-28 lead into the fourth.
Forsyth hit a jumper with 5:47 left in the fourth quarter to spark an 11-0 run for the Vandals. The run would give Idaho a comfortable 27-point advantage.
Portland State shot just 29-percent from the field and was held to a season-low scoring total. The Vikings were just 1-of-17 from 3-point range.
The Vandals next face the Vikings again on the road at 6 p.m. Wednesday in Portland.
PORTLAND STATE (5-21, 0-18)
Dhaliwai 1-7 0-0 2, Ogele 4-4 0-1 8, Morales 5-14 0-0 10, ‘Uhila 2-8 1-1 5, Lewis 3-7 0-0 7, Baird 0-0, 0-0 0, Kelty 1-3 1-2 3, Schultz 0-3 0-0 0, Canzobre 0-0 0-0 0, Fitzgerald 0-11 0-0 0, Ugarte 2-2 0-0 4, Kilty 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 18-62 2-4 39.
IDAHO (11-16, 10-8)
Bea 4-12 3-3 11, Wallace 1-5 2-2 5, Gandy 5-13 0-2 14, Johnson 3-5 2-2 9, Allred 2-5 0-0 5, Bea 0-0 0-0 0, Rubino 0-2 0-0 0, Alexander 1-1 0-0 2, Atchley 0-1 0-0 0, Milne 0-0 0-0 0, Forsyth 7-17 0-0 15. Totals 24-63 7-9 64.
Portland State 15 4 9 11—39
Idaho 14 13 12 25—64
3-point goals — Portland State 1-17 (Lewis 1-4, Fitzgerald 0-5, Dhaliwal 0-2, Morales 0-2, ‘Uhila 0-2, Kilty 0-2), Idaho 9-28 (Gandy 4-10, Kirby 1-1, Johnson 1-2, Wallace 1-4, Allred 1-4, Forsyth 1-6, Atchley 0-1). Rebounds — Portland State 37 (Lewis 6), Idaho 49 (Bea 14). Assists — Portland State (‘Uhila 2), Idaho 16 (Gandy 5). Total fouls — Portland State 8, Idaho 7. A — 753.