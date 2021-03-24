LAS VEGAS — Junior catcher Jake Meyer hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning that proved to be the difference Tuesday as the Washington State baseball team got back in the win column with a 10-5 nonconference victory against UNLV at Wilson Stadium.
Meyer went 2-for-4 with three RBI for the Cougars (12-4). Sophomore second baseman Preston Clifford also had two hits and an RBI. Junior infielder Kyle Manzardo had a hit to extend his on-base streak to 41 games, just one shy of the record of 42 set by Brady Everett in 2005.
Eric Bigani was 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored for the Rebels (7-4). Jack-Thomas Wold was 2-for-4 with two RBI.
Sophomore left-hander Ethan Ross (1-0) picked up the win, allowing two walks in 1ž innings of scoreless relief. He struck out one.
Bradley Spooner (1-1) absorbed the loss, allowing the Meyer homer and one walk, striking out three in two innings.
UNLV struck first with a run in the bottom of the first, but Washington State scored three times in the second. Senior outfielder Justin Van De Brake got aboard on a one-out walk and moved to third on junior outfielder Jacob McKeon’s single to center. Van De Brake scored as a throw attempting to pickoff McKeon went wide. Senior infielder Jack Smith doubled McKeon home and two batters later, Smith scored on Clifford’s double to make it 3-1.
The Rebels tied the game at 3 in their half of the second, but the Cougars took the lead for good in the fourth. McKeon drew a one-out walk and moved to second on another errant pickoff attempt. An out later, Meyer swatted his home run on a 2-0 pitch.
WSU increased its lead to 6-3 as junior infielder Kodie Kolden walked. He moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on senior outfielder Collin Montez’s two-out single.
UNLV tallied a single run in the fifth and sixth innings to pull within 6-5, but the the Cougars put it away with a four-run seventh. Van De Brake had a one-out RBI single, McKeon drove in a run with a sacrifice fly, Meyer singled home a run and freshman Keith Jones II also had an RBI single in a pinch-hitting appearance.
The two teams meet again at 12:05 p.m. today.
WSU 030 210 400—10 11 1
UNLV 120 011 000—5 11 4
Taylor, Ross (2), Fairland (4), Newstrom (6), Barison (7), Leonard (9) and Meyer; Sharman, Spooner (3), Bryan (5), Verdugo (5), Quaney (7), Balko (8) and Bigani.
W—Ross. L—Spooner,
Washington State hits — Jake Meyer 2 (HR), Preston Clifford 2 (2B), Jack Smith (2B), Kodie Kolden, Kyle Manzardo, Collin Montez, Justin Van De Brake, Jacob McKeon, Keith Jones II.
UNLV hits — Eric Bigani 3 (2B), Jack-Thomas Wold 2, Austin Pfeifer (2B), Brendan Brooks, Edarian Williams, Myles Denson, Austin Kryszczuk, James Gamble.
GOLFIdaho men 14th at Duck Invite
EUGENE, Ore. — Senior Sean Mullan led the Vandals at the Duck Invitational at the Eugene Country Club.
The Vandals finished in 14th place at 931, 71 strokes behind meet winner Oregon State.
Mullan finished in a tie for 32nd place at 11-over 224. Other finishers included freshman Jose Suryadinata (T53rd, 229), freshman Joe Gustavel T76th, 238), freshman Matt McGann (78th, 240) and junior Travis Hansen (82nd, 249), a former Clarkston High School standout.
Idaho next plays in the Redhawk Invitational starting Monday at Chambers Bay in University Place, Wash.
Hamm wins as LCSC women take own invitational
Senior Lauren Hamm fired an even-par 72 in winning the individual title as the Lewis-Clark State women placed first at the LC State Invitational at Lewiston Golf and Country Club.
Junior Carlos Davila paced the men’s team to a fifth-place finish.
Hamm shot an opening round 9-over 81 on Monday and was five shots out of the lead. However, the Ferndale, Wash., native was able to put together a career-best round to better the 73 she shot at the Lilac Women’s Collegiate in 2019.
As a team, the Warrior women shot a 640, eight strokes better than Oregon Tech in the all-Cascade Conference event.
Davila finished in third place with a 6-over 222 after shooting a 72 and 77 in the opening two rounds Monday. He had a 73 in the third round and was eight shots behind individual winner Mayson Tibbs of Oregon Tech.
Oregon Tech also won the team race with a 909. LCSC was 11 shots back at 920.
The two teams next will play April 12-13 at the Bushnell Invitational in Eugene, Ore.
HONORSQuartet to be inducted into North Idaho Hall on April 17
COEUR d’ALENE — Two former all-around multiple sports athletes join two former University of Idaho football players as this year’s inductees to the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame, officials have announced.
Former Washington State basketball and football player Dick Schultz and former University of Montana standout Ann Jaworski (nee Schwenke) join former UI football players Jason Shelt and Robert Young as the four honorees.
Originally, the four were scheduled to be inducted into the Hall in 2020 but the event was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead, the four will be inducted during the North Idaho Athletic Hall of Fame banquet, which is set for April 17, at the Coeur d’Alene Resort. Tickets for the banquet, which also features the North Idaho High School awards, are $29.43 and must be purchased online at nihof.org and clicking on the Purchase Tickets button on the lower left-hand side. Tickets are on a first-come, first-serve basis, and social distancing and other safety guidelines will be followed at the Resort.