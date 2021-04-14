PULLMAN — Brett Harris’ two-run home run got Gonzaga going, then the Bulldogs put up seven runs in the fifth inning Tuesday to take a 9-0 nonconference decision against Washington State in a game that was called in the top of the sixth inning because of an injury.
According to reports, the injury took place when Gonzaga designated hitter Stephen Lund was running toward second base. He slid into the base a bit late and it was a hard slide, snapping his lower leg. The Pullman Fire Department responded to the scene and took Lund immediately to the hospital. It was at that point the coaching staffs for both teams decided to end the game.
Erine Yake went 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI for Gonzaga (20-12). Grayson Sterling also had a hit and two RBI.
Washington State (16-12) was held to just four hits in the game, including a double from senior third baseman Jack Smith.
Nico Zeglin (4-1) was perfect in 2 2/3 innings of relief, striking out three.
Freshman Kobly Kmetko (0-1) took the loss. He allowed three hits, three walks and two runs, both earned in 2 innings. He struck out four.
Harris’ shot came with one out in the first.
The Bulldogs then tallied seven runs on just two hits in the fifth. Andrew Orzel’s sacrifice fly made it 3-0, then Jack Machtolf and Mason Marenco induced bases-loaded walks. Sterling singled home a pair of runs, and Yake followed with another two-run single.
Washington State opens a three-game Pac-12 series at 3:05 p.m. Friday against Arizona.
Gonzaga 200 07—9 5 2
WSU 000 00—0 4 1
Daniel Naughton, Nico Zeglin (3) and Tyler Rando; Kolby Kmetko, Will Sierra (3), Elias Farland (5), Ethan Ross (5), Grant Taylor (5) and Jake Meyer.
W—Zeglin. L—Kmetko.
Gonzaga hits — Ernie Yake 2, Brett Harris (HR), Andrew Orzel, Grayson Sterling.
WSU hits — Jack Smith (2B), Kyle Manzardo, Jacob McKeon, Collin Montez.
MEN’S BASKETBALLWSU officially signs Roberts
PULLMAN — Former Division II All-American Tyrell Roberts officially signed a letter of intent with Washington State, it was announced.
Roberts, formerly of UC San Diego, scored 1,042 points in 63 games, averaging 16.5 points, in shooting 41.1 percent from 3-point range. He was named the California Collegiate Athletic Association MVP in 2019-20 after averaging 19.2 points on 48 percent shooting from the field.
Roberts went to high school at Woodcreek High School in Sacramento, Calif.
“We are very fortunate to have Tyrell coming in next year,” WSU coach Kyle Smith. “He gives us a quick explosive scorer who can run a team. More importantly, he brings a winning pedigree.”
WOMEN’S SOCCERUI has four earn honors
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho senior Myah Merino was named the co-offensive MVP as the Big Sky released its women’s soccer postseason honors.
Merino, a forward, was one of four Vandal players selected by the coaches. Senior forward Kaysie Bruce also was a first-team selection, senior midfielder Taylor Brust was a second-team pick, and freshman midfielder Margo Schoesler was an honorable mention selection.
Merino tallied four goals, tied for the team lead and tied for fourth in the conference. She was named co-MVP with Northern Arizona’s Madison Montgomery.
Bruce also tallied four goals and was one of seven players in the Big Sky with at least two game-winning goals.
Idaho plays Northern Arizona in a Big Sky Conference tournament semifinal at 11 a.m. Thursday in Ogden, Utah.
FIRST TEAM
Goalkeeper — Claire Howard, Montana
Defender — Taylor Hansen, Montana; Maddie Barkow, Northern Colorado; Haley Thomas, Weber State; Mackenzie Bray, Northern Colorado
Midfielder — McKaley Goffard, Eastern Washington; Avery Adams, Montana; Kaysie Bruce, Idaho; Madison Kem, Eastern Washington; Paige Maling, Northern Arizona.
Forward — Alexa Coyle, Montana; Madison Montgomery, Northern Arizona; Myah Merino, Idaho.
Offensive MVP — Merino, Montgomery.
Defensive MVP — Lindsi Jennings, Northern Colorado; Christina Lazar, Sacramento State; Thomas.
Goalkeeper of the year — Howard.
Golden Boot — Montgomery.
Newcomer of the year — Hailey Price, Weber State.
SECOND TEAM
Goalkeeper — Taryn Benham, Northern Arizona
Defender — Aubrey Goodwill, Sacramento State; Jennings; Colby Wilson, Eastern Washington; Taylor Brust, Idaho; Allie Larsen, Montana; Rylie Curran, Northern Arizona; Abby Donathan, Northern Arizona; Lazar; Price.
Midfielder — Lauren McGahie, Idaho State; Olivia Seddon, Northern Colorado; Sienna Higinbotham, Portland StatE; Sadie Newsom, Weber State.
Forward — Taylor Matheny, Eastern Washington; Sariah Keister, Eastern Washington; Mylee Broad, Weber State.
HONORABLE MENTION
Defender — Jordyn King, Eastern Washington; Emma Robson, Northern Arizona.
Midfielder — Margo Schoesler, Idaho; Taylor Stoeger, Montana; Shay Valenzano, Sacramento State; Rita Lang, Montana; Maddie Duren, Northern Colorado; Alyssa Baena, Sacramento State; Samantha Craig, Sacramento State.
Forward — Caitlin Crist, Idaho State; Kaitlyn Meeder, Northern Colorado; Jasymne Dunn, Sacramento State.
MEN’S TENNISBascon named Big Sky player of week
FARMINGTON, Utah — Idaho freshman Francisco Bascon was named the Big Sky’s player of the week, it was announced.
Bascon earned two singles wins and two doubles wins in matches against Montana and Montana State. He is 8-3 in singles and 6-5 in doubles this season.
The Vandals next play at 1 p.m. Saturday against Portland State at the Lewis-Clark State Tennis Courts.
GOLFLCSC women place second
CRESWELL, Ore. — Three Lewis-Clark State women golfers placed in the top eight as the Warriors finished second at the Bushnell Invitational
The men had one player in the top 10 as LCSC finished in fifth.
The Warrior women had a 650, seven shots behind meet winner Bushnell. LCSC’s men had a 934, 37 shots behind Bushnell.
Senior Lauren Hamm had a 78 on the final day to surge into a tie for second at 157. Junior Alexandra Schmidt had an 81 to finish in fourth with a 159. Senior Deana Caruso shot an 80 to finish in eighth with a 163.
Junior Carlos Davila paced the men with a final-round 72 to tie for seventh with a 228.
The team will compete in the Cascade Conference championships April 26-27 at the College of Idaho.