SEATTLE — Another rivalry game is gone.
A day after Washington (3-1) paused all team-related football activities because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases within its program, Saturday’s game at Oregon was canceled Thursday and declared a no contest.
The Pac-12’s minimum threshold requires each team to have 53 available scholarship players — including one quarterback, seven offensive linemen and four defensive linemen — for a game to proceed. According to a source inside the program, the Huskies were “well below” the 53-scholarship minimum.
“I’m so disappointed for everyone involved here,” UW athletics director Jen Cohen said in a statement. “Every year our student-athletes, coaches, staff and Husky Nation circle this game on our calendar and so look forward to this amazing rivalry. The student-athletes from both schools have worked so hard, and I’m just really disheartened we are this point where we are unable to play due to our COVID-19 positives within the program.
“But we will always put the health and well-being of our students, coaches and staff as our greatest priority when making decisions. We will continue to work in collaboration with our medical professionals as they advise us on how to best move forward.”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC adds recruit
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff announced the addition of Mount Spokane’s Jaimyn Sides to the 2021 class.
As a junior, she averaged 7.6 points, 5.1 rebounds and made 42.5 percent of her 3-point shots in eight games with the Wildcats before sustaining an injury. She transferred to Mount Spokane after playing her first two seasons with Lewis and Clark High School.
“We feel very lucky to be adding Jaimyn to our women’s basketball program,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said in a statement. “For several years we thought she was probably too good, but circumstances and fate have worked in our favor. Even if she isn’t able to play her senior season in high school, we see Jaimyn as someone who will be college-ready from Day 1.”
She joins Ellie Sander and Audrey Miller in the class.
The current Warriors next will play at 4:30 p.m. today at Montana State-Northern.