KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. — The seventh-ranked Lewis-Clark State baseball team rallied from early deficits in both games of a Cascade Conference doubleheader to prevail 17-9 and 12-11 against Oregon Tech, extending the Warriors’ winning streak to 17 games.
LCSC (26-2, 19-1) trailed 6-0 in the first contest before an eight-run fifth inning turned the tide, and more strong batting down the stretch turned it into a comfortable victory. Oregon Tech was up 3-0 after the first inning of the second game, which later stood tied at 11 before a ninth-inning unearned run from Alex Light nosed the Warriors ahead.
L-C got a home run from Matt James in the first game and one apiece from Aidan Nagle and Sam Linscott in the second. Dillon Plew had a team-high six RBI on the day, while Jack Johnson and Riley Way each pushed their hitting streaks to 13 games.
GAME 1
LEWIS-CLARK ST. OREGON TECH
ab r h bi ab r h rbi
Way ss 5 3 3 2 Keelean rf 4 1 2 1
Davis 2b 4 4 2 0 Palmer ph 1 0 0 0
Plew 3b 6 2 3 5 Jio 2b 3 3 3 2
Johnson lf 4 1 2 2 Peters ph 1 0 1 1
Ephan 1b 5 1 2 3 Daily ss 4 1 2 4
Nagle rf 4 1 0 0 Watanabe ph 1 0 0 0
Stout rf 1 0 0 0 Swanson 3b 4 0 0 0
James c 4 1 3 1 Mendez ph 4 0 1 1
Light ph 1 3 0 0 Malcolm lf 4 1 1 0
Needham c 1 0 0 0 Dunham 3b 3 0 0 0
Sellers ph 1 0 1 0 Stockton c 4 0 1 0
Harum cf 4 0 0 0 Connell pr 0 1 0 0
Tarakhchyan cf 3 1 1 0
Vandehey ph 0 1 0 0
Totals 45 17 19 15 Totals 37 9 12 9
Lewis-Clark St. 000 180 440—17 19 0
Oregon Tech 240 010 101—9 12 1
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Spagnuolo 1.2 7 6 6 0 2
Chavarria (W, 4-1) 5.1 4 2 2 0 6
Parker 2 1 1 0 2 4
Oregon Tech ip h r er bb so
Telesmanich (L, 1-3) 4.2 8 9 8 3 5
Talonen 1.2 6 4 4 4 3
Little 1.2 4 4 4 0 3
Evenhus 1 1 0 0 0 2
GAME 2
LEWIS-CLARK ST. OREGON TECH
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Way ss 5 2 2 2 Keelean rf 4 1 0 0
Davis 2b 5 2 1 0 Jio 2b 4 4 4 0
Johnson lf 5 0 1 2 Swanson 3b 6 1 2 4
Ephan 1b 4 0 0 0 Mendez 1b 6 2 2 2
James dh 2 2 2 0 Tarakhchyan cf 3 1 3 3
Linscott cf 4 2 3 3 Watanabe dh 3 0 1 0
White ph 1 0 0 0 Palmer lf 4 0 0 0
Threlfall c 3 0 0 0 Cruz ph 1 0 0 0
Light pr 0 2 0 0 Maloney c 4 0 1 2
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 40 11 13 11
Lewis-Clark St. 012 204 111—12 11 1
Oregon Tech 303 001 130—11 13 2
Lewis-Clark St. ip h r er bb so
Susee 2.1 5 6 6 2 1
Blackman 3.2 4 1 1 2 5
Driver 1.1 4 4 3 1 1
Smith (W, 2-0) 1.2 0 0 0 1 3
Oregon Tech ip h r er bb so
Grogan 4 3 5 3 5 0
Dahlke 1 2 3 3 5 0
Durbray 2 2 2 2 1 3
Davis (L, 1-3) 2 4 2 1 1 2
Washington State 10, Stanford 9
PULLMAN — It might have been anticlimactic, but the Washington State baseball team will take it.
Senior Tristan Peterson was hit by a pitch with one out in the 10th inning, forcing in the winning run to give the Cougars a 10-9 victory against No. 24 Stanford at Bailey-Brayton Field to salvage the final game of a three-game Pac-12 set.
It was a big win for Washington State (13-10, 2-7 Pac-12) because it snapped a six-game losing streak overall, including five in a row in the conference. The Cougars had not won a game since March 23 at UNLV and had allowed double-digit run totals in three of those losses, including an 18-3 defeat Thursday against the Cardinal (16-5, 4-2).
Junior infielder Kyle Manzardo went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run scored and two RBI for WSU. Peterson was 2-for-3 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI. Junior shortstop Kodie Kolden went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBI, and junior outfielder Jacob McKeon had two hits, including a double, a run scored and an RBI.
Stanford 022 220 010 0—9 10 2
Washington State 002 151 000 1—10 13 2
Dowd, Pancer (4), Weiermiller (5), Williams (5), Dixon (6), Palisch (7), Grech (8) and Huff; Farland, Kaelber (3), Newstrom (4), Barison (5), Kmetko (5), Leonard (7), Hoeft (8), Sierra (10) and Albrecht, Meyer (7).
W—Sierra. L—Grech.
Stanford hits — Tim Tawa 2 (HR), Adam Crampton 2 (2B), Christian Robinson (2B), Drew Bowser, Kody Huff, Vincent Martinez, Nick Brueser, Tommy Troy.
WSU hits — Kyle Manzardo 3 (2 2B), Jacob McKeon 2 (2B), Tristan Peterson 2 (2B), Kodie Kolden 2 (2B), Collin Montez (2B), Justin Van De Brake, Jack Smith, Gunner Gouldsmith.
VOLLEYBALLWSU finishes regular season with loss
PULLMAN — Freshman outside hitter Julianna Dalton had seven kills but the No. 15 Washington State volleyball team couldn’t overcome early issues and dropped its regular-season finale to Arizona 25-21, 25-22, 25-20.
Sophomore setter Hannah Pukis added 25 assists for the Cougars (11-4, 11-4 Pac-12), who lost two of their final three matches of the season and never got the opportunity to play rival Washington, the No. 8 team in the country which clinched the conference title Saturday.
Sophomore Aria McComber chipped in nine digs.
Sofia Maldonado Diaz paced Arizona (10-11, 10-11) with 13 kills and Paige Whipple finished with 12. Emery Herman tallied 36 assists and Kamaile Hiapo contributed 21 digs.
Warriors fall to Eastern Oregon
LA GRANDE, Ore. — A 25-15, 25-17, 25-13 defeat to No. 8 Eastern Oregon put an end to Lewis-Clark State’s season.
The Warriors (7-7) led early in each of the three sets, but the unbeaten Mountaineers (15-0) quickly bounced back to overtake them in every instance. It was L-C’s second loss to Eastern Oregon in as many days.
Tori Edwards led the Warrior offense with eight kills, while Kierstyn York added seven. Setter Hannah Martinez provided 19 assists, and Kenzie Dean put up 15 digs. As a team, Eastern Oregon led in every major statistical category — 38-31 in kills, 5-2 in aces, 5-3 in blocks and 33-29 in assists.
With the loss, Lewis-Clark State falls just short of the cutoff for the Cascade Conference playoffs.