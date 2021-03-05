YANKTON, S.D. — It didn’t feel like there would be any question if Lewis-Clark State senior Clayton VanDyke would advance to the final of the 1,000 at the NAIA national indoor track meet Thursday. The question would be how fast he would run.
VanDyke roared to a victory in his heat Thursday at Mount Mary University, and will head into Saturday’s final with the top overall time in the event.
“I thought he looked pretty good,” coach Mike Collins said. “He looked very comfortable and he said he was comfortable not pressing.”
VanDyke clocked in at 2:29.92, winning his heat by .36 of a second. The top three times in VanDyke’s section of the event head to the 11 a.m. final Saturday with the best finishes in the preliminary round.
“It should be exciting to see him race and I’m excited to see what he is able to do,” Collins said.
The Warrior women will be back in action today, as the 3,200 relay will compete in its final at 7:30 a.m. Pacific, sophomore Ashley Britt runs in the 600 final at 10:15 a.m. Pacific, then the 1,600 relay competes at 1:45 p.m. Pacific.
Senior Cole Olsen takes part in the 5,000 final at 1 p.m. Saturday.
CROSS COUNTRYIdaho ranked in region
The Idaho men’s and women’s cross country teams each were ranked regionally when the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association released its polls.
The Vandal men are No. 15 in the West Region, while the women are No. 12.