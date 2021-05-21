MOSCOW — Palouse coaching veteran Tim Marrion has been re-hired by the University of Idaho men’s basketball program, it was announced Thursday.
Marrion previously worked at UI as the director of basketball operations in 2015-16, when the Vandals finished 21-13 and went to the College Basketball Invitational. He just spent two seasons at San Jose State.
Marrion had three stints at Washington State, first from 2009-12, then was there during 2013-14 and spent three seasons in Pullman from 2016-19.
He has developed nine current and former NBA players, including Golden State All-Star Klay Thompson.
“My family and I would like to express our sincerest gratitude to (head coach Zac) Claus and the athletic administration for the opportunity to rejoin the Vandal family,” Marrion said in a statement.
TRACK AND FIELDAlmost 30 WSU, UI athletes qualify for NCAA preliminaries
INDIANAPOLIS — A total of 29 athletes from Washington State and Idaho have qualified for the NCAA Preliminary West Round track meet, which will take place Wednesday-May 29 in College Station, Texas.
Idaho’s Zack Short, who won the Big Sky Conference’s shot put title, enters the event ranked No. 14. Tayler LyDay won the Big Sky title in the triple jump also will compete.
Washington State’s Colton Johnsen will be competing in the 3,000 steeplechase and 5,000, while Charisma Taylor will take part in the 100 hurdles and the triple jump. Sprinter Ja’Maun Charles takes part in the 100 and 200 dashes, and former Logos standout Paul Ryan will run in the 1,500.
A complete list of qualifiers is below.
MEN QUALIFIERS
Idaho — Zack Short, shot put; Grady Leonard, hammer; Cullen Williams, hammer; Zachary Nunis, long jump and triple jump; Ben Doucette, 110 hurdles; Deyondre Davis, 400 hurdles; Tim Stevens, 1,500.
Washington State — Ja’Maun Charles, 100 and 200; Paul Ryan, 1,500; Zach Stallings, 1,500; Colton Johnsen, 5,000 and 3,000 steeplechase; Sam Brixey, 110 hurdles, Nick Johnson, 110 hurdles; Mitch Jacobson, high jump; John Kolb, discus; Alex Cielo, javelin; Gabe Shouman, javelin.
WOMEN QUALIFIERS
Idaho — Malania Thacker, 3,000 steeplechase; Tayler LyDay, triple jump.
Washington State — Kaili Keefe, 1,500; Neema Kimtai, 1,500; Charisma Taylor, 100 hurdles and triple jump; Stephanie Cho, 400 hurdles; Aislinn Overby, high jump; Suzy Pace, high jump; Kaylee Sowle, high jump; Emily Coombs, pole vault; Carolina Ulloa-Daza, hammer; Kendra Sachse, javelin.
WOMEN’S TENNISWSU’s Bayerlova named second-team Pac-12
SAN FRANCISCO — Washington State senior tennis player Michaela Bayerlova was named a second-team Pac-12 player, it was announced by the conference.
Bayerlova, who was a first-team selection in her first two seasons before the pandemic in 2020, had 10 wins this season, including three against nationally ranked players.
HONORSAlexander named top SID in Cascade
Alisha Alexander was named the Cascade Conference’s sports information director of the year, it was announced.
Alexander, in her third year at the college, is the first woman to win the conference’s award. She is responsible for handling all aspects of media relations for athletics at the college, including writing game recaps, feature stories and all social media platforms.
“Alisha is very deserving of this award and we are very proud of her,” LCSC athletic director Brooke Henze said in a statement. “Alisha has worked her tail off this spring and her skill sets have improved tremendously since her start at LC and very excited to see all the things she is capable of as she continues her time as a SID.”