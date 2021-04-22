SAN FRANCISCO — Three Washington State soccer players were named to the All-Pac-12 women’s team, it was announced Wednesday.
Senior midfielder Makamae Gomera-Stevens, senior forward Elyse Bennett and junior defender Mykiaa Minniss all were honored in voting done by the coaches. Gomera-Stevens was a second-team selection, and Bennett and Minniss were third-team picks.
Gomera-Stevens finished second on the team with four goals this season. The 27th pick in the NWSL draft, she had two game-winning goals to push her career total to eight, tied for fourth in school history.
Bennett led the Cougars with six goals, including five in the first four games of the season. She tied for seventh in the conference, and added an assist. In her career, Bennett had 16 goals and eight assists.
Minniss was part of a defense that allowed 12 goals in 12 games, including five shutouts.
TRACK AND FIELDLCSC teams ranked in this week’s index
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s track teams are ranked in this week’s United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association ratings index, it was announced.
The men’s team was ranked for the first time this season, coming in at No. 16. The women’s team fell two spots from No. 17 to No. 19.
LCSC’s men are led by senior Clayton VanDyke, who won the 800 and took second in the 1,500 at this past weekend’s Sam Adams Classic. His times were good enough for national qualifying marks. Senior Cole Olsen had a national-qualifying time in the 5,000, and senior Chase Barrow also ran well in the event. Freshman Ike Hopper continued his progression in the 400 hurdles.
The Warrior women got contributions from freshman Geraldin Correa in the 400 and 800, sophomore Maja Plaznik in the 800, junior Rebekka Kalmbach in the 400 hurdles, junior Rylee Brown in the 800 and junior Karlie Smith in the 400.
A handful of athletes will compete in the Cascade Conference Multis two-day event that begins today.
WOMEN’S GOLFGerner ties for second
MOALLA, Ore. — Idaho senior Laura Gerner finished in a tie for second place at the Big Sky Conference championship meet at the Arrowhead Golf Club.
Gerner had a three-day total of 7-over-par 223. She had a birdie on the back nine of her final round, when she shot a 3-over 75.
As a team, the Vandals placed fourth with a 922. Sacramento State won the event with a 901.
Gerner made the all-tournament team. Senior Valeria Patino was a first-team selection after finishing in a tie for eighth.
HONORSLCSC has almost 50 earn academic honors
CORVALLIS, Ore. — A total of 47 Lewis-Clark State student-athletes earned academic All-Cascade Conference honors for the spring, it was announced.
To be recognized, a student must have a minimum cumulative grade-point average of 3.2 and be at least a sophomore.
Men’s track and field honorees included Jaycob Atencio, Christian Bothwell, Matt Hroma, Dillon Novich, Cole Olsen, Conley Ovnicek, Colton Smith, Connor Turpin and Clayton VanDyke.
Emily Adams, Ciera Bailey, Ashley Britt, Rylee Brown, Madi Carson, Nikki Halbert, Kelsey Henry, Callie Johnson, Carli Jones, Rebekka Kalmbach, Maja Plaznik, Abigail Peightal, Brooklyn Shell, Cynthia Smith, Karlie Smith, Chelsie Testa and Delaney Warren were women’s honorees.
Greg Blackman, Jacob Bogacz, Jackson Fuller, Jack Johnson, Brooks Juhasz, Zach Needham, Jaden Phillips, Bryson Spagnuolo, Luke Tedrick and Luke White were honored in baseball.
Devon Caruso, Carlos Davila, Tomas Lopez and Elias Theodossopoulos represented men’s golf, while Deanna Caruso, Kelsee Fleming, Megan Gibson, Lauren Hamm, Courtney Ockler, Kelci Parker and Alexandra Schmidt earned recognition for the women.