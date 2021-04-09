SAN FRANCISCO — Three Washington State volleyball players recently were named first-team All-Pac-12 by the conference.
Sophomores Pia Timmer, Magda Jehlarova and Hannah Pukis each earned the honor, which was voted on by the league’s coaches.
Timmer, an outside hitter, had 160 kills and averaged 3.2 kills per set. Pukis, a setter, is sixth in the Pac-12 with 525 assists. Jehlarova, a middle blocker, led the conference with a .415 hitting percentage and solo blocks (17).
Outside hitter Julianna Dalton made the Pac-12’s all-freshman team. She had 137 kills and 41 blocks.
The Cougars (11-4) finished fourth in the conference and earned a first-round bye in the upcoming NCAA tournament that will take place in Omaha, Neb.
LCSC trio named to conference team
A total of three Lewis-Clark State volleyball players were named to the Cascade Conference postseason teams, it was announced.
Sophomore outside hitter Chloe Emery and junior middle blocker Jada Wyms were first-team picks by the coaches, and freshman setter Hannah Martinez was an honorable mention selection.
Emery was third in the conference in kills per set at 3.17 while leading the team in kills with 133 and tying for third in total blocks (14) and aces (12).
Wyms was third in the Cascade with a .332 hitting percentage and led the team with 49 total blocks.
Martinez was first on the team with 280 assists and fifth in the conference in assists per set at 5.83.
TRACK AND FIELDLCSC women at No. 17
NEW ORLEANS — The Lewis-Clark State women’s track and field team is at No. 17 in the latest United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association outdoor index, it was announced.
Senior Madi Carson broke her record in the pole vault at the HIR Invitational at Whitworth this past weekend, hitting a mark of 12 feet, 4¾ inches to place third overall and clinch an A national qualifying standard.
The 1,600 relay of freshman Anika Grogan, juniors Rebekka Kalmbach and Karlie Smith and sophomore Ashley Britt won their event in a time of 3:55.89 to hit the B standard.
The team competes Saturday at WAR 14 in Spokane