PULLMAN — Two track and field athletes are Washington State’s 2020-21 recipients of the Tom Hansen Conference Medals, honoring senior athletes for performance, scholastics and leadership.
Jumper and hurdler Charisma Taylor was the WSU women’s winner and sprinter Ray Ray Wells Jr. took the men’s honor.
Two recipients from each Pac-12 school are chosen every school year.
SWIMMINGWSU earns academic honor
RICHMOND, Va. — The Washington State women’s swimming team earned a College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America Scholar All-America team honor after posting a 3.72 grade-point average in the spring semester.
The school earned the honor for the 10th consecutive semester, including all six under coach Matt Leach. The Cougars have earned the honor 20 times in program history. WSU’s team GPA was the highest team semester GPA in school history.
“Coach Leach led the Cougars to a magical season — both in the pool and the classroom,” CSCAA executive director Greg Earhart said in a release. “These are some of the best ambassadors of Washington State ... and (the school) should be proud of these 26 women.”
SPORTS INFORMATIONLCSC official wins award
Alisha Alexander, sports information director for Lewis-Clark State, has won a national digital-design award from the governing body in her field.
She claimed the award for infographic programs in game features from College Sports Information Directors of America.
Alexander’s program earned 152 of 160 possible points. She also took fifth in infographics for athlete features.