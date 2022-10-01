MISSOULA, Mont. — Freshman goalkeeper Kira Witte continued her record string, and junior midfielder Margo Schoesler had all the offense the Idaho women’s soccer team would need Friday.
Schoesler’s penalty-kick goal in the 88th minute put the Vandals in front, then the defense did the rest as Idaho beat Montana 1-0 at South Campus Stadium to retain the top spot in the Big Sky Conference standings.
Witte, who is from Buhren, Germany, posted her ninth consecutive shutout and ran her string of minutes without allowing a goal to more than 840. The last time she allowed a goal came on Aug. 21 at San Diego State. Since, Witte has not allowed a goal in 841 minutes, 11 seconds.
Witte now has the conference record for most consecutive shutouts and sits alone in the school record book for most shutouts in a season with 10. She is one shy of tying the Big Sky record.
Freshman forward Karli Yoshida-Williams tracked down a cross as it was bouncing toward the end line from junior defender Alyssa Peters late in the match for the Vandals (8-1-2, 3-0). A Grizzlies defender took Yoshida-Williams’ leg out from under her, and the official whistled a foul to set up the penalty kick. Schoesler’s shot went to the top shelf, out of reach of Montana goalkeeper Camellia Xu.
The Grizzlies (4-4-5, 1-2) held a 13-12 edge in shots and an 8-2 cushion in corner kicks, but Idaho had a 4-2 advantage in shots on goal.
Witte made two saves and Xu had three stops.
The Vandals next play at 11 a.m. Sunday at Northern Colorado.
Idaho 0 1—1
Montana 0 0—0
UI — Margo Schoesler, PK, 88th.
Shots — Montana 13, Idaho 12. Saves — Idaho: Kira Witte 2. Montana: Camellia Xu 3.
VOLLEYBALLLCSC upends Bushnell in four
Returning from an injury, sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez finished with 14 kills as the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team beat Bushnell 21-25, 25-15, 25-17, 25-20 in a Cascade Conference match at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Senior right-side hitter Lisi Langi contributed 12 kills for the Warriors (10-5, 6-4), winners of three consecutive matches. Freshman setter Esther Kailiponi had 24 assists and sophomore setter Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, added 14. Senior libero Kenzie Dean tallied 20 digs.
LCSC continues its homestand at 5 p.m. today against No. 5 Corban.
WSU rolls in three
BERKELEY, Calif. — Senior Pia Timmer and senior middle blocker Magda Jehlarova each finished with 13 kills as the Washington State volleyball team beat California 25-17, 25-11, 25-12 in a Pac-12 Conference match at Haas Pavilion.
Junior setter Argentina Ung finished with 31 assists for the Cougars (10-4, 2-1). Senior outside hitter Laura Jansen contributed 11 digs and senior defensive specialist Karly Basham had 10 digs.
Jehlarova finished with 11 total blocks to tie the school’s single-match mark.
Washington State next plays at noon Sunday at No. 9 Stanford.
Idaho falls in three
MOSCOW — Freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner had nine kills, but the Idaho volleyball team fell 25-13, 25-16, 25-11 to Eastern Washington in a Big Sky match at Memorial Gym.
Freshman setter Kate Doorn chipped in 11 assists. Freshman libero Aine Doty tallied 10 digs.
The Vandals (3-12, 0-3) next play at 6 p.m. Thursday at home against Idaho State.
FOOTBALLBoise State 35, San Diego State 13
BOISE — Quarterback Taylen Green and George Holani each had more than 100 yards rushing and a pair of touchdowns as the Broncos (3-2, 2-0) rolled to a 35-13 victory against the Aztecs (2-3, 0-1) in a Mountain West game.
It was Boise State’s first game without former starting quarterback Hank Bachmeier, who entered the transfer portal on Tuesday, and former offensive coordinator Tim Plough, who was fired after last week’s 27-10 loss to UTEP. Former Boise State coach Dirk Koetter is now the Broncos offensive coordinator.
Bachmeier started 29 games over a four-year career, throwing for more than 6,600 yards and 41 touchdowns. Yet he completed a career-low 54 percent of his passes for fewer than 500 yards in four games this season.
Green finished with 105 yards rushing on eight carries and completed 5 of 10 passes for 48 yards with one interception. Holani had 131 yards rushing on 17 carries.
Ashton Jeanty added 82 yards rushing that included a 32-yard touchdown for Boise State.
It was Boise State’s first win against San Diego State since 2017.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLIdaho announces schedule
MOSCOW — The Idaho women’s basketball team will be on the road for most of the nonconference season, traveling throughout the southwest and west regions mostly, it was announced.
The Vandals open the season with a pair of road games against Pac-12 opponents, Nov. 7 against Utah and Nov. 16 against California, before heading to Annapolis, Md., for two games in the Navy Classic during the Thanksgiving holiday. After that, Idaho plays twice at the USD Classic in San Diego before a tour through Texas, then the Vandals play its lone home nonconference game Dec. 15 against Denver.
Idaho opens Big Sky play with a two-game homestand Dec. 29-31 against Montana State and Montana. The regular season concludes Feb. 27 at Montana. The Big Sky tournament takes place March 4-8 in Boise.
SCHEDULE
Nov. 7 — at Utah; 16 — at California; 26 — Richmond#; 27 — at Navy#; Dec. 3 — Nevada+; 4 — New Mexico State+; 7 — at Texas A&M Commerce; 10 — at UTSA; 15 — Denver; 18 — at Grand Canyon; 21 — at Utah Valley; 29 — Montana State*; 31 — Montana*; Jan. 5 — at Sacramento State*; 7 — at Portland State*; 14 — at Eastern Washington*; 16 — at Montana State*; 19 — Northern Arizona*; 21 — Northern Colorado*; 26 — at Weber State*; 28 — at Idaho State*; Feb. 2 — Portland State*; 4 — Sacramento State*; 11 — Eastern Washington*; 16 — at Northern Colorado*; 18 — at Northern Arizona*; 23 — Idaho State*; 25 — Weber State*; 27 — at Montana*; March 4-8 — Big Sky tournament.
# — Navy Classic
+ — USD Winter Classic, San Diego