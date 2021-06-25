EUGENE, Ore. — Former Washington State runner Paul Ryan of Moscow added another feather to his cap Thursday by surviving the first round of qualifying in the men’s 1,500-meter run at the U.S. Olympic Trials in track and field at Hayward Field.
He clinched a spot in the semifinal round by placing fifth in the first heat. The top six placers in each heat advance, plus the next six best times.
Ryan, a Logos Secondary graduate who wrapped up his WSU career earlier this month, wound up with the 24th-best time among 25 qualifiers at 3 minutes, 45.86 seconds. The top clocking was 3:39.02.
The semifinal races start at 4:05 p.m. today, and the final is at 4:40 p.m. Sunday.
Ryan placed eighth in the 1,500 at the NCAA outdoor championships at Eugene on June 11, but didn’t nab a berth for the Trials until meeting the qualifying standard at a last-chance meet two days later at the same site.
SWIMMINGWSU’s Zahab falls short in qualifying
TORONTO — Washington State sophomore swimmer Mia Zahab recently competed in the Canadian Olympic Trials in the 200 butterfly and 400 individual medley, but fell short of qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics in the event at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.
Zahab swam a time of 2.19.25 in the 200 butterfly Tuesday, but finished in 13th place out of 15 competitors in the preliminary round.
In the 400 individual medley final that took place Wednesday, she had a time of 5:00.48, which placed her 12th among 15 swimmers.
MEN’S BASKETBALLReport: Cougs to face Broncos
The Washington State men’s basketball team has scheduled a game against Boise State to be played in Spokane, according to a Twitter report by College Hoops Today.
The game would be played Dec. 22 at Spokane Arena.
Also, the site reported the Cougars would be hosting UC Santa Barbara. No date was announced for that contest.