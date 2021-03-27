Cole Olsen claimed his fourth individual title of the season and led Lewis-Clark State to the men’s team crown Friday at the Cascade Conference cross country meet at the LC State Cross Country Trail.
The Warrior women were second behind the College of Idaho.
Olsen, a senior from the Kooskia area, was timed in 24 minutes, 18 seconds for 8 kilometers, winning by 14 seconds over Mark French of Oregon Tech. He’s 4-for-4 in victories headed into the NAIA national meet April 9 at Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
Clayton VanDyke placed third and Chase Barrow was ninth as the Warrior men won with 54 points, extending a streak of league titles that began with five Frontier Conference crowns. Oregon Tech was second at 58 in an eight-team meet in mild conditions.
Callie Johnson led the LCSC women with a second-place showing in 17:45 for 5 kilometers. The winner was Faith Berg of Oregon Tech in 17:41.
LCSC’s Mike Collins was named coach of the year in both men’s and women’s cross country.
It was the Warriors’ third meet of the season at their home course in this pandemic-delayed and shortened season.
“It’s a little monotonous, but at the same time it gives you the confidence to know exactly what you want to do,” Olsen said. “Some of the guys are saying we need to go somewhere else, but for me I like this because I know we have done this before and I knew we could do it again.”
Collins said he considered his men’s team the premeet favorite.
“I felt after the race was over that we had not run well,” the coach said. “The other teams had put together great team races and, despite having a very good 1-2-3 punch up front, that we got outscored in the middle. Fortunately, my estimates of numbers were off and the men squeaked by. I think they are going to come back with something to prove at Nationals and we will see the best of them to come.”
As for Johnson, “Callie had what I believe to be the best performance of her life to this point,” Collins said. “A few more seconds and she would have shocked the conference by winning. I am so excited for her and all the girls.”
MEN
Team scores — Lewis-Clark State 54, Oregon Tech 58, College of Idaho 63, Northwest 79, Eastern Oregon 125, Corban 149, Bushnell 192, Multnomah 238.
Winner — Cole Olsen, LCSC, 24:18.
Other top LCSC placers — 3. Clayton VanDyke 24:49; 9. Chase Barrow 25:14; 19. Connor Turpin 25:45; 22. Andrew Larson 26:02.
WOMEN
Team scores — College of Idaho 33, Lewis-Clark State 68, Oregon Tech 81, Northwest 128, Eastern Oregon 149, Corban 150, Bushnell 154, Multnomah 189.
Winner — Faith Widman, OT, 17:41.
Top LCSC placers — 2. Callie Johnson 17:45; 14. Emily Adams 18:20; 17. Geraldin Correa 18:30; 21. Maja Plaznik 18:46; 18. Rylee Brown 18:32.
WOMEN’S SOCCERIdaho 2, Sacramento State 1
MOSCOW — Senior Idaho forward Myah Merino angled in a shot from about 20 yards away, scoring with about a minute left to play to lift the Vandals’ soccer team to a stunning win against Big Sky foe Sacramento State.
The Hornets (1-1-4, 0-1-2 Big Sky) had not lost in the regular season in 22 matches.
UI junior Maddie Haas fired in a perfect pass from midfield to Merino. On her first touch from the left flank, Merino squeezed a rocketed shot in between a Sacramento State defender and its charging goalie to improve the Vandals to 3-4-0 overall and 3-2-0 in league play.
It was Merino’s fourth game-winning goal of her career. UI has won three straight, and Merino has scored in each.
Vandal freshman Margo Schoesler tallied a penalty-kick goal in the 57th minute.
Goalkeeper Avrie Fox totaled six saves.
Sacramento State 0 1—1
Idaho 0 2—2
Idaho — Margo Schoesler (penalty kick), 57th.
Sacramento State — Aubrey Goodwill (penalty kick), 67th.
Idaho — Myah Merino (Maddie Haas), 89th.
Shots — Sacramento State 14, Idaho 14.
Saves — Sacramento State: Aaliyah Fesili 3; Idaho: Avrie Fox 6.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLWSU’s Leger-Walker regional finalist for All-American honors
ATLANTA — Washington State freshman Charlisse Leger-Walker was named a regional finalist for the 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-American team.
Leger-Walker is one of 52 players named a regional finalist. The 10-member team will be announced April 3.
Leger-Walker became the second player in program history to be named Pac-12 freshman of the year after leading setting the WSU freshman scoring record at 18.8 points per game. The Waikato, New Zealand native scored 20 or more points in 12 games during the 2020-21 season, which also set a WSU freshman record. Leger-Walker is first freshman in Pac-12 history to end the season leading the league in points scored, as she tallied 452 points.
VOLLEYBALLWarriors get past Yotes
Tori Edwards and Morgan Ness combined for 22 kills as Lewis-Clark State downed the College of Idaho 25-19, 18-25, 25-23, 26-24 at the Activity Center in Cascade Conference play.
Chloe Emery logged five aces, and Jada Wyms and Carli Berntson totaled a combined 13 blocks. Hannah Martinez had 22 assists and Kenzie Dean posted 16 digs to boost LCSC (6-5, 6-5 Cascade).
The Warriors scored four consecutive points to surge back from a 24-22 deficit in the fourth game.
BASEBALLArizona State 10, Washington State 0
PHOENIX — Allowinvg four runs in the first inning, Washington State suffered a Pac-12 loss to Arizona State at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
Joe Lampe sent Brandon White’s first pitch down the left-field line for a double to spark the big start for the Sun Devils (13-5, 2-2 Pac-12). White (3-1) took the loss after allowing nine hits and eight runs, including seven earned.
Brock Peery of ASU allowed six hits in 6 2/3 innings but walked no one while striking out five.
Collin Montez had two hits for the Cougars (12-6, 1-3), who were without Kyle Manzardo because of a tight hamstring.
Washington St. 000 000 000—0 7 2
Arizona St. 411 022 00x—10 10 0
White, Farland (6) and Meyer, Albrecht. Peery, Bodlovich (7), Hauser (9) and Ferri.
W — Peery (2-0). L — White (3-1).
WSU hits — Montez 2 (2B), Peterson (2B), Van De Brake, McKeon, Meyer, Clifford.
ASU hits — Murphy 2 (HR), McLain 2 (2B), Swift 2, Lampe (2B), Long, Haas (2B), Moss.
TRACK AND FIELDLocal teams wrap up meet
SPOKANE — Idaho claimed 16 individual gold medals, Washington State took home 11 firsts and Lewis-Clark State earned five on the final day of competition at the Whitworth Invite.
MEN
Area placers
100 — 1. Caleb Hagan, UI, 10.45; 2. Ja’Maun Charles, WSU, 10.70; 3. Jurrian Hering, UI, 10.73
200 — 1. Hagan, UI, 21.34; 3. Ryan Davy, WSU, 22.68
400 — 1. Spencer Barrera, UI, 48.15; 2. Ethan Willems, WSU, 49.27
800 — 1. Shea Mattson, UI, 1:53.82; 3. Tim Stevens, UI, 1:56.51
1,500 — 1. Lorenz Herrmann, UI, 3:49.86; 2. Caleb Seely, UI, 3:52.91; 3. Mattson, UI, 3:53.16
5,000 — 1. Gabriel Dinnel, UI, 15:33.32
110 hurdles — 1. Deyondre Davis, UI, 14.43; 3. Adrian Thomas, WSU, 15.12
400 hurdles — 1. Davis, UI, 53.07; 2. Alex Ayers, UI, 53.18
400 relay — 1. WSU (Choates, Charles, Willems, Deringer), 41.29; 3. LCSC 44.50
High jump — 1. Mitch Jacobson, WSU, 6-9¾; 2. Joseph Ruddell, UI, 6-7¾; 3. Max English, WSU, 6-7¾
Long jump — 1. Zach Nunis, UI, 23-10¾; 2. Ja’Maun Charles, 22-11¾; 3. Joseph Heitman, WSU, 22-7¾
Pole vault — 1. Andrew Carlyle, LCSC, 14-0¼; 3. Lucas Tailin, WSU, 14-2½
Hammer — 1. Grady Leonard, UI, 193-1; 2. Cullen Williams, UI, 183-5
Shot put — 1. Leonard, UI, 56-10¼
Discus — 1. John Kolb, WSU, 173-3; 2. Leonard, UI, 160-10
Javelin — 1. Leon Menten, LCSC, 190-2
Decathlon — 3. Seth Andres, WSU, 5,693 points
WOMEN
Area placers
100 — 1. Skyler Walton, WSU, 11.75; 2. Anika Grogan, LCSC, 12.64
200 — 1. Camryn Crouch, UI, 24.58; 2. Grogan, LCSC, 25.67
400 — 1. Elise Unruh-Thomas, WSU, 57.39; 2. Olivia Martin, UI, 58.57
800 — 1,. Malaina Thacker, UI, 2:13.97; 3. Leah Holmgren, UI, 2:19.38
1,500 — 1. Thacker, UI, 4:26.28; 2. Nell Baker, UI, 4:34.25
5,000 — 1. Celie Mans, UI, 18:27.68
100 hurdles — 2. Jasneet Nijjar, WSU, 14.78
400 hurdles — 1. Ashley Britt, LCSC, 1:03.97; 2. Prabhasha Wickramaraachchi, UI, 1:05.27; 3. Rebekka Kalmback, LCSC, 1:05.57
3,000 steeplechase — 1. Pia Richards, WSU, 11:30.69
400 relay — 1. WSU (Tucker, Walton, Nijjar, Unruh-Thomas), 46.37; 2, UI, 47.38; 3, LCSC, 49.20
Pole vault — 1. Emily Coombs, WSU, 12-10¾; 2. Tayla Beavers, WSU, 12-4¾; 3. Madison Carson, LCSC, 11-10¾
Shot put — 1. Hannah Ringel, UI, 49-6½; 2. Erika Larsen, UI, 42-3½; 3. Julia Parra, WSU, 41-5¼
Long jump — 1. Lauren Newman, WSU, 19-5¼; 2. Anna Rodgers, WSU, 19-5¼; 3. Airiana Dargan, UI, 18-5¼
High jump — 1. Kaylee Sowle, WSU, 5-9¼; 2. Suzy Pace, WSU, 5-8; 3. Aislinn Overby, WSU, 5-8.
Triple jump — 3. Ellie Grant, UI, 35-04
Hammer — 1. Carolina Ulloa-Daza, WSU, 191-3; 2. Sasha Korolenko, WSU, 172-1
Discus — 1. Delaney Warren, LCSC, 141-11; 2. Audrey Hughes, WSU, 141-5; 3. Keeley Rasmussen, UI, 134-10
Javelin — 1. Kea Stieglitz, LCSC, 135-10
Heptathlon — 2. Peyton Teevens, WSU, 4,571 points