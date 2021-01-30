COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — Cole Olsen claimed the individual title and led Lewis-Clark State to the men’s team crown Friday in the four-team Bushnell Invitational cross country meet at Middlefield Golf Course.
Olsen, a senior from the Kooskia area, covered 8,000 meters in 24 minutes, 50.4 seconds as the Warriors beat second-place Oregon Tech by 10 points in the first meet of their pandemic-delayed season.
“We might not be where we want to be yet, but we have a high morale and we’re excited now,” Olsen said. “I felt good. I know I definitely have more in me, but it was a good first start.”
Clayton VanDyke took third for LCSC and Lewiston High School graduate Connor Turpin was eighth.
In the 5,000-meter women’s race, Rylee Brown placed seventh for the Warriors, who took third as a team.
“It’s been so long since we’ve been competitive and raced that, regardless of outcome, we just needed to have a race,” LCSC coach Mike Collins said.
MEN
Team scores — Lewis-Clark State 33, Oregon Tech 43, Northwest 48, Bushnell 109.
Winner — Cole Olsen, LCSC, 24:50.4.
Other LCSC placers — 3, Clayton VanDyke 25:26.5. 8, Connor Turpin 26:16.5. 9, Chase Barrow 26:16.8. 12, Dillon Dawson 26:36.3.
WOMEN
Team scores — Oregon Tech 34, Northwest 48, Lewis-Clark State 57, Bushnell 83.
Winner — Faith Widman, OT, 18:23.3.
LCSC placers — 7, Rylee Brown 19:20.7. 8, Maja Plaznik 19:29.3. 13, Geraldin Correa 20:10.5. 14, Abigail Gorton 20:10.9. 15, Abigail Peightal 20:17.8.
WOMEN’S GOLFIdaho to play in six events
The Idaho women’s golf team will open the season Feb. 8-9 at the Texas State Invitational, part of a six-tourney schedule that was announced.
The Vandals will compete in the event in Kyle, Texas, then take a month off before playing at the Grand Canyon University Invitational from March 1-2. Also scheduled are trips to Hawaii and two visits to Arizona before the Big Sky Championships from April 19-21 in Molalla, Ore.
2021 SCHEDULE
Feb. 8-9 — Texas State Invitational, Kyle, Texas; March 1-2 — Grand Canyon (Ariz.) University Invitational, Phoenix; 9-10 — Dr. Donnis Thompson Invitational, Kailua, Hawaii; 20-21 — March Red Rocks Invitational, Sedona, Ariz.; April 5-6 — Wyoming Cowgirl Classic, Maricopa, Ariz.; April 19-21 — Big Sky Championships, Molalla, Ore.