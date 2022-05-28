GULF SHORES, Ala. – Cole Olsen wrapped up a long, successful Lewis-Clark State track career with his eighth All-American honor, and Kea Stieglitz earned her second in as many years at the NAIA outdoor championships Friday.
Olsen, a Clearwater Valley gradute running the final race of his career, finished fourth in the men’s 10,000-meter while Stieglitz earned eighth in the women’s javelin.
Olsen was timed in 30 minutes, 36.02 seconds after leading in the early going.
“I think if he had raced that race any other way, he might have been disappointed,” LCSC coach Mike Collins said. “Cole races one way, and that is hard right from the start. I am pretty proud of him. He left it all out there and ran a good race and forced everyone else to race.”
The Warriors' Chase Barrow finished 16th in 31:58.59.
The men’s 3,200 relay of Dillon Dawson, Carter Gordon, Conner May and Griffen Parsells finished 19th in 7:45.44.
Stieglitz threw 139 feet, 1 inch, after the event was delayed a day.
“She has definitely improved and earned back-to-back All-American,” Collins said. “She is moving in the right direction. She has represented our throws program very well.”
The women’s 3,200 relay of Emily Adams, Rylee Brown, Maja Plaznik and Geraldin Correa shattered the school record with a time of 9:12.86 to place fifth in the prelims and advance to the final.
“What they did today was pretty amazing,” Collins said. “I knew going in that they could run faster than they did in qualifying, but nationals is a different environment, different time zone and there are so many challenges that you don’t get in a regular meet. If you don’t cope with them well, they can kill you in a race, but they went out and raced and gave themselves a chance.”
Madigan Kelly narrowly missed a spot in the 100 hurdles final, finishing 11th in the prelims with a time of 14.33, and fellow Lewiston native Anika Grogan placed 11th in the 400 (56.79). Correa was 22nd in the 800 (2:20.22).
The Warriors’ 1,600 relay of Grogan, Sara Hathaway, Kelly and Ashley Britt finished 14th with a time of 3:56.30.
Two Cougars qualify
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Mitch Jacobson and Colton Johnsen of Washington State joined the Cougar contingent who have qualified for the NCAA meet.
Jacobson placed third in the high jump and Johnsen posted the ninth-best time in the 3000-meter steeplechase at the NCAA West Preliminary.
Four Warriors honored
Four members of the Lewis-Clark State track program earned all-district in the CoSIDA team, which acknowledges academic as well as athletic accomplishments.
They were Adams, Britt, Olsen and VanDyke.
Cougars name golf coach
PULLMAN — Washington State announced the hiring of a women’s golf coach who has spent the past seven seasons at Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Sofie Aagaard will be introduced in a reception in the coming weeks, the school said.
Aagaard guided the Mustangs to three Big West Conference team titles, three NCAA Regional appearances, and was named Big West Conference Coach of the Year on four occasions.
Prior to Cal Poly, Aagaard spent three seasons as an assistant at her alma mater, the University of California. She helped the Bears advance to the NCAA Regionals all three seasons and to the national championship in 2015.
As a collegian at Cal, she was a three-time NCAA Division I All-American. She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in political economies of industrial societies.
Aagaard spent six years on the Symetra Tour and qualified for the LPGA Tour in 2008. Sje was a member of the Swedish national team from 1999 to 2006.
Aagaard succeeds Kelli Kamimura, who retired from college coaching after 13 seasons at the Cougar helm.
Four WSU games picked up
Four Washington State football games this season have found a TV home.
The Cougars’ game Sept. 10 at Wisconsin will be aired by Fox and start at 12:30 p.m. Pacific, and a home game Oct. 27 against Utah has been picked up by FS1 and will start at 7 p.m.
Two Coug home games will be aired by the Pac-12 Network, with a contest versus Idaho at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and a Sept. 17 game against Colorado State at 2 p.m.