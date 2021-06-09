EUGENE, Ore. — A combined nine athletes from Idaho and Washington State will be competing in the NCAA outdoor track and field championships, which will be staged at the University of Oregon’s Hayfield Field beginning today.
The meet starts at 1 p.m. with the opening events of the decathlon and will conclude at around 5:20 p.m. Saturday with the final of the women’s 1,600 relay.
Former Logos standout Paul Ryan leads the way for the WSU competitiors, as he and Zach Stallings each will compete in the 1,500. The two seniors each finished in the top five at the West Region meet in College Station, Texas, with Ryan taking second and Stallings fifth.
Senior Colton Johnsen will take part in the 3,000 steeplechase. He placed seventh at the regional meet in the event.
Senior Sam Brixey earned a spot in the 110 high hurdles at the regional with a clocking of 13.70 seconds. It is the seventh-fastest time in school history.
Senior Mitch Jacobson finished in 12th in the West Region in the high jump, clearing 7 feet, 1 inch.
Idaho’s only athlete in the meet will compete in the men’s shot put. Senior Zack Short placed fifth at the event with a mark of 64-8.
On the women’s side, WSU junior Charisma Taylor posted a leap of 44-8¾ at the regional, breaking her own school record.
Senior Stephanie Cho finished in seventh in the 400 hurdles with a time of 57.75, setting a personal best and placing her fourth in school history in the event.
Sophomore Suzy Pace posted a mark of 5-9¾ in the high jump for a personal best, then advanced to the nationals in a jump-off.
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLLCSC signs juco transfer
The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball coaching staff announced the signing of Adyson Clabby.
Clabby, a 5-foot-4 point guard, played the previous two seasons at Bellevue College. She averaged 9.0 points and hit 43.6 percent of her shots. She was third in the Northwest Athletic Conference in assist-to-turnover ratio (3.5) and was fifth in assists per game (4.3) this past season.
“Adyson has a high basketball IQ and possesses the ability to play with poise and make good decisions under pressure,” LCSC coach Brian Orr said in a release. “We really like her competitive spirit and commitment to winning. She’s going to be a great fit.”