HAVRE, Mont. — The 12th-ranked Lewis-Clark State men’s basketball team held the Montana State-Northern Skylights to just 35.2 percent shooting, and got balanced scoring in a 56-45 Frontier Conference victory Friday that helped the Warriors maintain their grip on first place in the league.
Jake Albright led LCSC (20-1, 8-1 FC) with 13 points. Travis Yenor added 12 points and seven rebounds and Josiah Westbrook had 10 points for the Warriors, who used a 12-0 first-half run to turn a 7-5 deficit into a 19-7 lead.
Damek Mitchell had a game-high five assists and broke the LCSC career mark in that category, previously held by Trea Thomas. Mitchell, a junior, now has 410 career assists.
“It is impressive the mark that Damek set,” coach Austin Johnson said. “It shows how good he is as a player and also his willingness to help make his teammates better.”
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (20-1, 8-1)
Yenor 4-11 2-2 12, Westbrook 4-9 1-1 10, Bradley 3-10 0-0 6, Mitchell 1-6 1-3 4, Bailey 1-8 0-0 3, Albright 5-6 3-5 13, Hughes 2-3 0-0 6, Stevenson 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 21-55 7-12 56.
MSU-NORTHERN (12-9, 2-7)
McCadney 6-14 1-1 15, Huse 4-8 0-0 9, Bey 2-13 0-0 5, Harris 2-7 0-0 4, Keltner 4-8 0-0 10, JAckson 1-1 0-0 2, Bray 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 19-54 1-1 45.
Halftime — Lewis-Clark State, 27-22. 3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 7-21 (Albright 2-3, Yenor 2-6, Westbrook 1-2, Mitchell 1-2, Bailey 1-5, Bradley 0-3), MSU-Northern 6-17 (Keltner 2-4, McCadney 2-5, Huse 1-2, Bey 1-3, Bray 0-1, Harris 0-2). Fouled out — None. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 33 (Bradley 9), MSU-Northern 29 (McCadney, Huse 6). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 8 (Mitchell 5), MSU-Northern 11 (Jackson 5). Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 11, MSU-Northern 15. A — N/A.
FOOTBALLTwo more WSU hires
PULLMAN — The Washington State football program continued to place its official stamp on recent hiring news Friday, acknowledging Dwain Bradshaw will be strength and conditioning coach and Jason Cvercko will be chief of staff.
Both are accompanying head coach Nick Rolovich from Hawaii, where Bradshaw worked for one season and Cvercko for four, including the past two as chief of staff.
Bradshaw, a former safety and linebacker at Arizona State, also has worked at Texas Tech for Kliff Kingsbury, a disciple of former WSU coach Mike Leach. He also coached at USC.
“In the short time I’ve known Dwain, he transformed our strength and conditioning program and helped us to a 10-win season,” Rolovich said in a news release. “He uses cutting-edge training techniques and coaches in the upper echelon in terms of energy and care for the development of student-athletes.”
Cvercko was on the Nevada staff with Rolovich for a season and also has spent time at Stony Brook and Massachusetts.
“Jason has been my right-hand man for a long time now,” Rolovich said. “He’s a team-first guy and I am very excited he will be joining us in Pullman. Jason provides us with great organizational skills and a solid vision for our staff. He has excellent communication skills and will develop great relationships with everybody on campus, in the community and within the athletic department.”
WOMEN’S BASKETBALLWSU 92, Cal 66
PULLMAN — The most spectacular play didn’t count, but the victory certainly did.
Borislava Hristova scored 32 points as Washington State, buoyed in part by an 85-foot shot by Chanelle Molina that failed to beat the halftime buzzer, defeated California.
The Cougars shot 58 percent and got 21 points and 11 rebounds from Molina and her 9-for-12 night.
The highlight of her performance went for naught as, after a brief review, officials ruled her remarkable shot from the opposite key — launched amid traffic and arriving at the other end with a swish — hadn’t left her hand before time had elapsed.
Ula Motuga added 14 points for the Cougars (10-11, 3-6).
CALIFORNIA (8-12)
Styles 2-5 0-0 5, West 4-10 0-0 8, Anastasieska 3-14 4-4 11, Brown 2-7 2-2 7, McIntosh 4-12 1-2 9, Lutje Schipholt 1-3 1-2 3, Crocker 2-9 0-0 5, Green 5-15 4-4 18, Olson 0-0 0-0 0, Richey 0-0 0-0 0, Totals 23-75 12-14 66
WASHINGTON ST. (10-11)
Hristova 14-19 3-3 32, Levy 0-0 0-0 0, Motuga 6-10 1-1 14, Murekatete 2-6 0-0 4, Molina 9-12 2-2 21, Subasic 1-1 0-0 3, Nankervis 2-5 0-0 4, Molina 1-4 0-0 2, Molina 0-2 0-0 0, Muzet 2-6 0-0 5, Sarver 3-4 0-0 7, Totals 40-69 6-6 92
California 18 14 20 14—66
Washington St. 25 22 20 25—92
3-Point Goals_California 8-23 (Styles 1-3, Anastasieska 1-6, Brown 1-3, Crocker 1-3, Green 4-8), Washington St. 6-15 (Hristova 1-3, Motuga 1-4, Molina 1-3, Subasic 1-1, Muzet 1-3, Sarver 1-1). Assists_California 13 (Anastasieska 3), Washington St. 15 (Motuga 3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_California 45 (West 7-9), Washington St. 35 (Nankervis 3-6). Total Fouls_California 13, Washington St. 13. Technical Fouls_None. A_1,024.
LCSC 67, MSU-Northern 60
HAVRE, Mont. — The 21st-ranked Warriors outscored the 18th-ranked Skylights 23-13 in the third quarter to overcome a halftime deficit, moving them into a first-place tie in the FC.
Jansen Edmiston had 20 of her career-high 21 points in the second half for LCSC (14-5, 6-3), which moved into a tie for the top spot with Montana Western with its fifth consecutive victory.
“This was a big road win for our team,” Warriors coach Brian Orr said. “We definitely need to start better but I really like how our team is playing. We just need to keep progressing.”
Kiara Burlage added 14 points and Jamie Nielson 10.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (14-5, 6-3)
Edmiston 6-11 6-8 21, Burlage 4-9 5-6 14, Nielson 4-5 0-1 10, Johnson 4-7 1-2 9, Souvenir 2-5 2-2 6, Burland 2-8 0-0 5, Farmer 1-5 0-0 2, Muhelhausen 0-0 0-2 0. Totals 23-50 14-21 67.
MSU-NORTHERN (15-6, 4-5)
P. Kehr 6-15 2-2 16, Lorton 5-11 2-2 13, Goldhahn 3-13 2-2 9, Nicholson 2-4 0-0 4, Gilham 1-2 0-0 2, Sellin 3-4 0-0 8, Hovde 2-6 0-0 4. R. Kehr 1-4 2-2 4. Totals 23-59 8-8 60.
LCSC 9 8 23 27—67
MSU-Northern 17 4 13 26—60
3-point goals — Lewis-Clark State 7-18 (Edmiston 3-5, Nielson 2-3, Burlage 1-1, Burland 1-3, Johnson 0-2, Souvenir 0-2, Farmer 0-2), MSU-Northern 6-20 (Sellin 2-2, P. Kehr 2-6, Lorton 1-4, Goldhahn 1-7, R. Kehr 0-1). Fouled out — R. Kehr. Rebounds — Lewis-Clark State 28 (Burlage 9), MSU-Northern 32 (Hovde 11). Assists — Lewis-Clark State 14 (Souvenir 7), MSU-Northern 15 (P. Kehr, Goldhahn 4), Total fouls — Lewis-Clark State 7, MSU-Northern 15. A — N/A.