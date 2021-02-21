DAVIS, Calif. — Washington State junior first baseman Kyle Manzardo extended his hitting streak as the Cougars cruised past UC Davis 12-5 in Game 1 of a nonconference baseball doubleheader Saturday at Phil Swimley Field.
The Aggies and Cougs were tied at 2-2 in the eighth inning of the nightcap before darkness postponed the finish. The game will be completed at 11 a.m. today, then the two will play again.
Manzardo’s fifth-inning hit in Game 2 put his streak at 20 games — his run stretches back to the final game of the 2019 season.
Manzardo had three hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Senior designated hitter Tristan Peterson added a pair of hits and an RBI. Senior Jack Smith doubled home two runs in a four-run first inning.
The Cougs (2-0) piled up seven runs in the fourth of the seven-inning contest — six coming on bases-loaded walks.
UC Davis’ Kyler Arenado had a sixth-inning grand slam for the Aggies (0-2).
WSU junior right-hander Brandon White earned his first win of the year, striking out six in five scoreless innings against two hits and two walks.
Washington State 400 700 1—12 12 1
UC Davis 000 005 0— 5 5 2
White, Barnum (6), Kaelber (6) and Meyer, Togia (7). Spillane, O’Hara (4), Wilkerson (4), Carrion (7) and Plascencia.
W—White (1-0). L—Spillane (0-1).
WSU hits — Manzardo 3 (2B), Peterson 2, Smith (2B), Montez, McKeon, Hill, Jones II, Russell, Clifford.
UC Davis hits — Smith 2, Arenado (HR), Morrison, Evans.
VOLLEYBALLL-C notches first win of year
Lewis-Clark State bounced back after opening the season with two losses, as junior right-side hitter Tori Edwards had a combined 18 kills and 14 digs in the Warriors’ two Cascade Conference victories against Warner Pacific at the Activity Center.
LCSC took a 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 decision in the first match, then claimed a 25-21, 25-14, 25-16 victory in the second.
Junior middle blocker Jada Wyms had 17 kills for the Warriors (2-2, 2-2 Cascade). Freshman setter Hannah Martinez had 44 assists, and senior setter Jess Ruffing contributed 25 assists. Sophomore Kenzie Dean led the team with 26 digs.
LCSC next will host Oregon Tech, Corban and Multnomah for another four-team event March 5-6. The Warriors will open the weekend at 11 a.m. March 5 against Oregon Tech.
WOMEN’S SWIMMINGThree Vandals get fourth
ST. GEORGE, Utah — Katie Hale, Holly Keir and Bindi Pedersen each notched a fourth-place finish to lead Idaho’s effort as the Western Athletic Conference swim meet continued.
The diving portion of the event begins Thursday at Flagstaff, Ariz.
Team leader — Northern Arizona, 572.5.
Idaho placing — 6th, 335.
Idaho results
200 back — 5. Ryanne Bartolome. 2:01.81.
200 back B final — 10. Ani Husaby 2:03.17; 13. Morgan Votava 2:04.71; 15. Kaling Phung 2:05.34.
100 free — 4. Katie Hale 50.92; 9. Rylie Jones 51.51.
200 breast — 4 Holly Keir 2:18.79.
200 fly B final — 4. Bindi Pedersen 2:09.33; 5. Ani Husaby 2:09.75; 15. Holly Keir 2:13.59.
1650 free — 7. Zoe Froh 17:38.24; 10. Alexa Teneyck 17:38.24.
400 free relay — 6. Idaho (Jones, Hale, Crocker, Phung) 3:28.07.