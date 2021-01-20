PULLMAN — The most decorated member of the Washington State football team’s offensive line has decided against leaving school early and declaring for the NFL draft.
Right tackle Abe Lucas, who has two remaining years of eligibility with the Cougars, quietly chose to remain in school, Cougfan reported Monday.
He said in December he’d mull the option of declaring for the draft and make his decision privately.
A 30-game starter, Lucas made the the Associated Press All-Pac-12 first team this past season as a junior. Like all NCAA fall athletes, he was allowed to play in the 2020 season during the coronavirus pandemic without losing a year of eligibility.
His decision to stay put means WSU will welcome back four of five starters from its excellent 2020 offensive line. The exception is right guard Josh Watson, who chose not to exercise the option of playing a second senior season.
BASKETBALLCascade to conduct best-of-3 event for automatic bid
The Cascade Conference announced it will conduct a best-of-3 men’s and women’s basketball series between Lewis-Clark State and the College of Idaho for the conference’s automatic bid into the NAIA tournament.
The men’s event will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 18, 21 and, if necessary, Feb. 27. The women’s event will be at 7 p.m. Feb. 17, 20 and, if necessary, Feb. 26. Home court advantage for Game 1 will be determined by the highest ranking team in the Feb. 10 NAIA coaches’ poll. The second team will be played on the other team’s court. If Game 3 is necessary, home court will be decided by a coin flip.
LCSC players named Academic All-Cascade
A total of 15 Lewis-Clark State men’s and women’s basketball players were named to the U.S. Bank Academic All-Cascade Conference teams, it was announced.
Senior forwards Jake Albright, Trystan Bradley and Travis Yenor, along with senior guard Hodges Bailey and student assistant Braeden Wilson were honored from the men’s team.
Senior forwards Kiara Burlage and Abbie Johnson, junior post Heidi Sellmann, junior forward Alexis Sykora, and sophomore post Sara Muehlhausen along with senior guards Jansen Edmiston, Abby Farmer, Peyton Souvenir, and sophomore guards Rachel Schroededer and Madeline Weaver were tabbed from the women’s team.
ADMINISTRATIONHaarlow named WSU senior AD/CFO
PULLMAN — Washington State announced the addition of Jon Haarlow as a senior associate athletic director/chief financial officer.
“We are excited to welcome Jon, Jessica and Gage to the Cougar family,” Cougar athletic director Pat Chun said. “Jon is a great addition to our athletics team and will provide tremendous leadership in our department. His background in collegiate athletics and higher education will greatly benefit our student-athletes, coaches and the entire university.”
Haarlow will be responsible for all business operations, including budget development, implementation and reporting as well as oversight of non-sport contracts and department audits. He also will represent the athletic department on fiscal issues throughout campus and with all external agencies, such as the NCAA and Pac-12 Conference.
Haarlow spent the past three years as the COO and senior associate athletics director at Lamar.