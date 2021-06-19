The Lewis-Clark State volleyball coaching staff announced a major addition to the team Friday, as it said former UNLV player Cassidy Nelson will transfer to the program.
Nelson, an outside hitter, played in just one match for the Runnin’ Rebels this past season and registered no stats in a March 20 victory against San Jose State.
Nelson spent the previous two seasons at Laramie (Wyo.) County Community College and had 625 kills, 445 digs and 66 total blocks in her time there. She was an NJCA honorable mention All-American and All Region IX North team honoree after posting 19 double-doubles in 2019. She had 20 or more kills nine times that season, including a program-best 29 against Northwest College.
It’s big for the Warriors, who finished 7-7 in a truncated season played in the spring and lost two outside hitters to graduation.
“We are so grateful and lucky to get such an incredible athlete such as Cass,” coach Shaun Pohlman said. “Losing our two senior outsides left some big shoes to fill and we are really looking forward to her stepping into that role.”
Nelson graduated from Herriman High School in South Jordan, Utah. As a senior, she was named to the honorable mention Class 6A team by the Salt Lake Tribune.
“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to play for a program that values me as a person and a player, and to be able to continue pursuing my degree here at LC State,” Nelson said.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWSU to bring in another Weaver
The Washington State coaching staff announced that Isabella Weaver, the sister of legendary standout Morgan Weaver, will be transferring to the school.
Isabella Weaver, of University Place, Wash., heads to WSU after two seasons at Tacoma Community College. She had a team-high 15 goals in her lone full season with the Titans, with four multi-goal games. TCC went 15-6-3 in her freshman season and played a limited schedule this spring because of the pandemic.
A junior in standing, she will have three years athletically remaining.
“Isabella is a gifted athlete who is very dangerous on the run and brings us a ton of positional options for her,” Cougars coach Todd Shulenberger said. “I am so excited to watch her grow in our competitive environment.”
GOLFLCSC hires Campbell as next coach
Lewis-Clark State College announced the hiring of Brady Campbell as its new golf coach.
Campbell was the assistant at Concordia University in Portland, where he helped the Cavaliers to their first NCAA Division II regional appearance in 2019. In 2020, Concordia’s men’s team jumped from No. 90 to No. 12 in the Golfstat rankings.
The men’s program broke every scoring record in the school’s history in 2020. CU had a total of 11 All-Great Northern Athletic Conference performers, had the men’s and women’s freshman of the year, two All-West Region men’s picks and a WGCA second-team All-American on the women’s side in Campbell’s two years at the school before it closed after the 2020 season.
“I would like to thank athletic director Brooke Henze and the hiring committee for trusting me with this honor,” Campbell said in a statement. “LC has a winning tradition and a great community that backs up the team and the department and I am excited to be a part of that.”
TRACK AND FIELDLCSC women add pair
The Lewis-Clark State women’s track team announced it is adding a pair of throwers for the fall.
The college announced the signings of Connell (Wash.) High School’s Jill Benson and Deary High School’s Cassidy Henderson.
Benson was her district’s champion in the javelin this past season, and she took seventh at the Washington state meet in 2019. Henderson was the Class 1A district champion in the discus and placed fifth at the state meet. She is the cousin of London Kirk, who also will be participating on the LCSC men’s track team this coming year.