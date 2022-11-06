LCSC women

Lewis-Clark State senior post Sara Muehlhausen, back, and junior guard Callie Stevens defend as Rocky Mountain's Iliana Moran dribbles during Saturday's nonconference game at the P1FCU Activity Center.

You almost knew Friday’s 36-point victory for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team was a bit of a mirage. Knowing the Warriors had to play Rocky Mountain (Mont.) a second time in two days, one probably had the feeling Saturday’s contest would be closer. It certainly was.

Junior guard Callie Stevens finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists, including a huge 3-pointer late in the second overtime, as No. 22 LCSC got past No. 25 Rocky Mountain 80-73 at the P1FCU Activity Center.

