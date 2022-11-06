You almost knew Friday’s 36-point victory for the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team was a bit of a mirage. Knowing the Warriors had to play Rocky Mountain (Mont.) a second time in two days, one probably had the feeling Saturday’s contest would be closer. It certainly was.
Junior guard Callie Stevens finished with 28 points, eight rebounds and five assists, including a huge 3-pointer late in the second overtime, as No. 22 LCSC got past No. 25 Rocky Mountain 80-73 at the P1FCU Activity Center.
“It looked like two different teams showed up for tonight’s game,” coach Brian Orr said. “We weren’t quite as good as last night and Rocky made several adjustments on both ends of the floor and every possession became a battle. I was proud of our composure, and we were able to find a way to win. And it was a big win.”
Senior guard Hannah Broyles, a former Moscow standout, had 14 points and junior forward Maddie Holm had her first double-double of the season with 11 points and a game-high 14 rebounds, chipping in four blocks, for the Warriors (2-1), who forced the Bears (1-2) into 18 turnovers and had 10 blocked shots.
Kloie Thatcher and Morgan Baird each finished with 22 points for Rocky Mountain. Mackenzie Dethman chipped in 11 points and 12 rebounds.
Broyles opened the second extra session with a 3-pointer just 12 seconds in for a 69-66 Warrior lead. Thatcher’s 3 at the 3:21 mark tied it at 71.
Freshman guard Payton Hymas was fouled and made good on 1-of-2 at the free-throw line with 2:44 left to put LCSC in front for good. Freshman forward Lindsey Wilson then hit a layup with two minutes left for a three-point advantage.
Dominque Stevens made a pair of free throws with 1:06 left to bring the Bears within 74-73, but Stevens’ dagger from distance just 20 seconds left made it a four-point Warrior lead and left Rocky Mountain scrambling.
Senior post Sarah Muelhausen and sophomore guard Ellie Sander each finished with eight points and nine rebounds, with Muehlhausen registering five rejections.
LCSC next plays at 6 p.m. Thursday in an exhibition against Whitman at home.
ROCKY MOUNTAIN (1-2)
Thatcher 6-18 5-6 22, Dethman 4-12 2-2 11, Buell 3-13 2-2 9, D. Stephens 1-6 2-2 4, Lekvold 0-2 0-0 0, Baird 10-17 2-2 22, Parnell 1-5 0-0 3, T. Stephens 1-3 0-1 2, Moran 0-7 0-0 0. Totals 26-83 13-15 73.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (2-1)
Stevens 11-21 1-2 28, Broyles 5-20 1-2 14, Holm 5-15 0-0 11, Sander 3-8 2-4 8, Muehlhausen 3-7 2-2 8, Green 2-2 0-0 4, Hymas 1-3 1-2 3, Wilson 1-3 0-4 2, Byrd 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 32-81 7-16 80.
Rocky Mountain 11 6 26 15 8 7—73
LCSC 14 11 16 17 8 14—80
3-point goals — Rocky Mountain 8-31 (Thatcher 5-14, Dethman 1-3, Parnell 1-3, Buell 1-5, T. Stephens 0-2, Moran 0-4), Lewis-Clark State 9-29 (Stevens 5-9, Broyles 3-10, Holm 1-6, Hymas 0-1, Byrd 0-1, Sander 0-2). Fouled out — Moran. Rebounds — Rocky Mountain 54 (Dethman 12), Lewis-Clark State 58 (Holm 14). Assists — Rocky Mountain 19 (Buell 6), Lewis-Clark State 21 (Stevens 5). Total fouls — Rocky Mountain 18, Lewis-Clark State 13. A — 289.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALLLewis-Clark State 70, Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 60
Sophomore guard Davian Brown tallied 24 points and six rebounds as the Warriors used a 13-4 run to open the second half, then started to pull away midway through in a 70-60 win against the Lions in the Clearwater River and Casino Lodge Classic at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Senior guard Keegan Crosby added 14 points and eight rebounds for LCSC (2-1), which went 16-of-27 (59.3 percent) from the field in the final 20 minutes.
Kael Robinson paced Rocky Mountain (4-1) with 14 points. Cade Tyson and Tayshawun Bradford each finished with 11 points and Jesse Owens 10 for the Lions, who were 13-of-38 (34.2 percent) shooting in the second half.
Trailing 27-26 at intermission, Brown hit a pair of 3-pointers in the run to start the second half to put the Warriors up 39-31. Rocky Mountain got to within 46-45 with 11:02 left, but a pair of 3s from senior Kai Warren pushed the lead back out to seven. The Lions never got closer than four the rest of the way.
LCSC held a commanding 48-33 rebounding edge, including 17-11 offensively. The Warriors also held advantages in points in the paint (20-12) and second-chance points (13-10).
LCSC next plays at 2 p.m. next Saturday at home against Providence (Mont.).
ROCKY MOUNTAIN (4-1)
Robinson 6-16 0-0 14, Owens 3-14 2-2 10, Hart 2-2 0-0 4, Santistevan 1-9 0-0 2, Brooks 1-6 0-0 2, Tyson 4-7 0-0 11, Bradford 4-5 0-0 11, Kitchel 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 24-66 2-2 60.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (2-1)
Brown 8-15 4-6 24, Crosby 5-10 0-0 14, Courtney 2-8 0-2 4, Bennion 1-7 2-2 4, Abram 1-2 0-0 2, Warren 3-7 0-0 9, Hunt 2-5 2-2 6, Lustig 2-4 1-2 5, Peoples Jr. 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 25-61 9-14 70.
Halftime — Rocky Mountain, 27-26. 3-point goals — Rocky Mountain 10-28 (Bradford 3-3, Tyson 3-5, Robinson 2-8, Owens 2-8, Santistevan 0-2, Brooks 0-2), Lewis-Clark State 11-23 (Crosby 4-6, Brown 4-7, Warren 3-6, Lustig 0-1, Bennion 0-3). Rebounds — Rocky Mountain 33 (Hart 10), Lewis-Clark State 48 (Courtney 10). Assists — Rocky Mountain 10 (Owens 4), Lewis-Clark State 15 (Bennion, Hunt 4). Total fouls — Rocky Mountain 14, Lewis-Clark State 9. Technicals — Owens, Tyson, Bennion, Abram. A — 454.
VOLLEYBALLLCSC falls but still makes conference tourney
EUGENE, Ore. — Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez finished with 16 kills, but the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team dropped a 25-17, 16-25, 25-21, 25-19 decision to Bushnell in the Cascade Conference regular-season finale at the Morse Center.
Despite the defeat, the Warriors (16-11, 12-10) will be the No. 6 seed in the conference tournament, which will take place next Friday and Saturday at Quinn Coliseum on the campus of Eastern Oregon in La Grande, Ore. LCSC will take on third-seeded Southern Oregon in the first round at 9 a.m. Friday.
“We are excited to be heading back to the postseason for the second straight year,” coach Shaun Pohlman said. “It’s a huge accomplishment for this team and it says a lot about our players’ commitment to building this program.”
Senior outside hitter Cassidy Nelson added 13 kills for the Warriors. Freshman settter Esther Kailiponoi tallied 15 assists and sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, contributed 13. Senior libero Kenzie Dean had 18 digs. Junior middle blocker Hallie Seaman had three total blocks.
Idaho falls in four
POCATELLO — Senior outside hitter Allison Munday and freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling had 11 kills each, but the Idaho volleyball team dropped a 25-13, 25-21, 20-25, 25-10 Big Sky Conference match against Idaho State at Reed Gym.
Freshman setter Kate Doorn added 33 assists and 10 digs for the Vandals (4-20, 1-11). Freshman libero Aine Doty chipped in 12 digs. Munday contributed four total blocks.
Idaho next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Portland State.
WOMEN’S SOCCERWashington 3, Washington State 2
PULLMAN — The Huskies scored the final two goals of the game and sent the Cougars their third consecutive loss to end the season.
Junior forward Margie Detrizio and freshman forward Lily Boyden scored as Washington State (8-7-4, 2-6-3) took a 2-1 lead 31 minutes into the game. However, Washington (10-6-3, 4-6-1) got goals from Summer Yates in the 38th minute and Kelsey Branson in the 70th minute for the final margin.
The Huskies held an 18-15 edge in shots, including 9-4 on goal, but the Cougars had a 7-5 advantage in corner kicks.
Olivia Sekany finished with two saves, and sophomore goaltender Nadia Cooper had six stops.
Washington State went 0-6-2 in its final eight games of the season.
Washington 2 1—3
Washington St. 2 0—2
WSU — Margie Detrizio (Grayson Lynch), 9th.
UW — McKenzie Weinert (Shae Holmes), 17th.
WSU — Lily Boyden (Detrizio), 31st.
UW — Summer Yates (Weinert, Kelsey Branson), 38th.
UW — Branson (Claudia Longo, Elena Palacios), 70th.
Shots — Washington 18, Washington State 15. Saves — Washington: Olivia Sekany 2. Washington State: Nadia Cooper 6.
SWIMMINGMcCoy competes in FINA event
INDIANAPOLIS — Former Washington State standout swimmer Taylor McCoy competed during the weekend in the third leg 2022 FINA World Cup at the Indiana University Natatorium.
McCoy, who also graduated from Pullman High School and had 26 individual victories in her final three seasons at WSU, competed in six different events. She finished 12th in the 400 individual medley in a time of 4 minutes, 52.29 seconds. McCoy was 13th in the 200 backstroke preliminaries (2:12.11), 20th in the 100 back prelims (1:02.43), 25th in the 50 free prelims (29.32) and in the 200 IM prelims (2:17.31) and placed 26th in the 100 IM prelims (1:04.76).
This past weekend, she was 24th in the 100 IM prelims and 25th in the 100 back prelims, was 10th in the 400 IM, ninth in the 200 back and 17th in the 200 IM at the second leg of the World Cup at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre.