HELENA, Mont. — Lewis-Clark State senior golfer Madilyn Brown led a 1-2-3 individual finish for the Warriors and the team title with her first collegiate victory Tuesday at the Carroll College Fighting Saints Classic.
Brown finished with a 5-over-par 149 after carding a 2-over 74 in the second round. Alexandra Schmidt placed second with a 9-over 153 and Lauren Hamm took third with a 10-over 154.
The women’s team finished with a 616 to take the team crown, with Rocky Mountain second at 647.
Coach Kyla Lien said her team stuck to its game plan.
“They took it to heart,” she said. “They really put a lot of time in on the greens (in their practice rounds) and made the most of their approach shots. … They played for each other. I saw a lot more smart play because they were playing for the team. They were thinking their way around the golf course.”
The Warrior men’s team placed second with an 898, 30 shots behind team champion Rocky Mountain.
Devon Caruso placed seventh with a three-round total of 9-over 222.
LCSC will host the Warrior Invitational at Lewiston Golf and Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.
MEN
Team champion — Rocky Mountain 868.
LCSC final placing — 2nd, 898.
LCSC individuals — 7. Devon Caruso, 222; T9. Zach Rawls, 224; T9. Justin Cox, 224; T12. Elias Theodossopoulos, 227; T14. Carlos Davila, 229; 16. Caleb Hitt, 232; 17. Tomas Lopez, 233; 20. Caleb Kessler, 235.
WOMEN
Team champion — LCSC 616.
Individual champion — Madilyn Brown (LCSC), 149.
Other LCSC individuals — 2. Alexandra Schmidt, 153; 3. Lauren Hamm, 154; T5. Deana Caruso, 160; T5. Tatyana Carlson, 160; T8. Megan Gibson, 163; 10. Kelci Parker, 164; 20. Courtney Ockler 173.
WSU, Idaho place in top 5 at CDA
COEUR D’ALENE — The Washington State and Idaho women’s golf teams each finished in the top five at the Coeur d’Alene Collegiate tournament at the Coeur d’Alene Resort Golf Course.
The Cougars placed fourth with a 35-over-par 887, 21 shots behind meet champion Gonzaga. The Vandals tied for fifth with North Dakota State at 37-over 889.
Washington State’s Marie Lund-Hansen and Idaho’s Valeria Patino tied for third at 3-over 216, four shots behind individual winner Allysha Mae Mateo of Brigham Young.
The Vandals next will compete at the Edean Ihlanfeldt Invitational, hosted by University of Washington, on Oct. 8-9 while the Cougars next will play at the Stanford Intercollegiate from Oct. 11-13.
Team champion — Gonzaga, 868.
Final Washington State placing — 4th, 887.
Final Idaho placing — T5th, 889.
Individiual champion — Allysha Mae Mateo (Brigham Young), 212.
Washington State individuals — T3. Marie Lund-Hansen, 216; T15. Darcy Habgood, 221; T44. Amy Chu, 227; 63. Emily Baumgart, 232; T82. Cameron March, 243.
Idaho individuals — T3. Valeria Patino, 216; T15. Vicky Tsai, 221; T39. Eddie Hsu, 226; 61. Danika Palm, 230.