The Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team remained in the NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll when it was released Wednesday.
The Warriors, who are 9-4 overall, slipped a spot from No. 23 to No. 24. LCSC entered the poll for the first time all season on Jan. 27.
Because the Warriors currently are ranked higher, they get to host the first game of the best-of-3 Cascade Conference championship series against the College of Idaho. The series will determine the conference’s automatic bid into the NAIA national championship tournament, which begins March 12 with opening-round games at campus sites.
The Cascade Conference series begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday. Game 2 is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in Caldwell, Idaho. Game 3, if necessary, will take place Feb. 26. The home team for that one will be determined by a coin flip.
MEN’S GOLFIdaho places sixth at Nick Watney
FRESNO, Calif. — Freshman Jose Suryadinata carded a final-round 4-under-par 68 late Tuesday to finish in third place and help the Idaho men’s golf team to a sixth-place finish at the Nick Watney Invitational at Sunnyside Golf Course.
The Vandals finished with a 4-under 860, 27 shots behind team champion BYU, which shot an 833.
Suryadinata had a three-round total of 11-under 205 to lead Idaho. Senior Sean Mullan was next in a tie for 26th at 1-under 215, with junior Colt Sherrell (T30th, 216), junior Jack Plaster (T40th, 224) and junior Joel Veenstra (47th, 233) following.
With his showing, Suryadinata was named the Big Sky’s player of the week Wednesday.
Idaho next competes at the Joust at Goose Creek from Feb. 22-23 in Riverside, Calif.
Team champion — BYU, 833.
Idaho placing — T6th, 860.
Individual champion — Gavin Cohen (Loyola Marymount), Carson Lundell (BYU) 203.
Idaho individuals — 3. Jose Suryadinata 205; T26. Sean Mullan 215; T30. Colt Sherrell 216; T40. Jack Plaster 224; 47. Joel Veenstra 233.
WOMEN’S GOLFIdaho takes sixth at Texas State
KYLE, Texas — Junior Vicky Tsai shot a final-round 3-under-par 69 to help the Idaho women’s golf team to a sixth-place showing late Tuesday at the Texas State Invitational at Plum Creek Golf Course.
The Vandals shot a 31-over 895, 36 shots behind team champion Tulsa.
Tsai and senior Valeria Patino had Idaho’s best scores, tying for 13th overall at 4-over 220. Senior Jaime Bellingham (T35th, 226), senior Laura Gerner (T50th, 232) and senior Eddie Hsu (T63rd, 237) followed.
With her showing, Tsai was named the Big Sky’s player of the week Wednesday.
Idaho next plays March 1-2 at the Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix.
Team champion — Tulsa, 859.
Idaho placing — 6th, 895.
Individual champion — Hanna Alberto (Sam Houston State) 201.
Idaho individuals — T13. Vicky Tsai 220; T13. Valeria Patino 220; T35. Jaime Bellingham 226; T50. Laura Gerner 232; T63. Eddie Hsu 237.
WSU takes seventh at Lamkin
RANCHO SANTA FE, Calif. — Senior Marie-Lund Hansen carded a final-round 4-over-par 76 to lead the Washington State women’s golf team to a seventh-place finish late Tuesday at the Lamkin San Diego Invitational at The Farms Golf Club.
The Cougars finished with a 72-over-936, 56 shots behind team champion USC.
Hansen tied for 14th overall with a 10-over 226. Sophomore Darcy Habgood was next in a tie for 25th at 15-over 231. Sophomore Amy Chu (T29th, 233), freshman Jiye Ham (46th, 246) and sophomore Cameron March (49th, 250) followed.
WSU next competes in the Sun Devil Winter Classic from Monday-Wednesday at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz.
Team champion — USC 880.
WSU placing — 7th, 936.
Individual champion — Allisen Corpuz (USC) 214.
WSU individuals — T14. Marie-Lund Hansen 226; T25. Darcy Habgood 231; T29. Amy Chu 233; 46. Jiye Ham 246; 49. Cameron March 250.