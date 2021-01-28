For the first time all season, the Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team cracked the NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, it was announced Wednesday.
The Warriors, who saw their three-game winning streak snapped Saturday at Seattle Pacific, enter this week’s poll at No. 23 in the country.
“We like to tell our players that all of their hard work is going to pay off, and breaking into the top 25 gives them a little recognition, but it’s also telling them that we are on the right track,” longtime coach Brian Orr said in a news release. “With a 6-3 record, it also shows that you can be rewarded by playing a tough schedule.”
This is the first time LCSC has been ranked this season. The Warriors were ranked as high as No. 12 last season, ending at No. 22.
So far, LCSC is 3-0 against Montana State-Northern, 1-2 against Carroll and beat College of Idaho on Jan. 9 before splitting games this past weekend against the Falcons.
The Warriors will play four of their next five games against Montana State-Billings, starting with a two-game set on the road at 6 p.m. Friday. Squeezed in between will be a game against the Yotes in Caldwell, Idaho, at 6 p.m. Feb. 6. Then the best-of-3 Cascade Conference championship series against College of Idaho starts Feb. 17 at the home site of the team that is higher ranked in the coaches’ poll.
MEN’S TENNISLCSC ranked No. 23
The Lewis-Clark State men’s tennis team opens the season ranked No. 23 in the NAIA coaches’ top 25 poll, it was announced.
The Warriors finished the 2020 spring season just 3-8 overall, but had wins against NCAA Division III teams Whitworth and Whitman.
LCSC opens the season at 1 p.m. against Whitworth at the LCSC Tennis Center.
MEN’S GOLFWSU finishes ninth in first event
TUCSON, Ariz. — The Washington State men’s golf team had a second consecutive strong showing to finish in ninth place in the team’s first event of the season, the Arizona Intercollegiate, at Sewailo Golf Course. The Cougars shot a 34-over-par 886 during the three-day event.
Two Cougars had scores below par in the third round. Junior Max Sekulic had a 2-under-par 69 and senior Eric Hagen finished with a 1-under 70 on the final day.
Sekulic led WSU overall with a 9-over 222..
The Cougars next play Feb. 22-23 at the Joust at Goose Creek at the Goose Creek Golf Club in Riverside, Calif.
Team champion — Arizona, 850.
WSU placing — 9th, 886
Individual champion — Brad Reeves, Arizona, 209.
WSU individuals — T28. Max Sekulic 222; T34. Nicklaus Chiam 222; T34. Eric Hagen 222; T59. Nate Plaster 226; T74. Pono Yanagi 228.
Idaho picked fifth in Big Sky
The Idaho men’s golf team was selected to finish fifth in the Big Sky preseason poll by the conference’s coaches, it was announced.
Sacramento State placed first in the poll, with three first-place votes and a total of 33 points.
The Vandals begin their season at the Nick Watney Invitational on Feb. 8-9 at Sunnyside Country Club in Fresno, Calif. The conference tournament will take place April 25-27 at Boulder Creek Golf Course in Boulder City, Nev.
CONFERENCE PRESEASON POLL
1. Sacramento State (3) 33; 2. Northern Colorado (3) 32; 3. Weber State (1) 28; 4. Southern Utah 19; 5. Idaho 14; 6. Hartford 12; 7. Binghamton 9.