The 22nd-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team held a six-point advantage in the first quarter, only to see No. 2 Westmont (Calif.) score 15 of the next 17 points to take the lead in a nonconference season opener for the two teams Saturday at the P1FCU Activity Center.

It left the local Warriors in scramble mode, and they couldn’t complete the comeback in an 81-73 loss.

Tags

Recommended for you