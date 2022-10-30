The 22nd-ranked Lewis-Clark State women’s basketball team held a six-point advantage in the first quarter, only to see No. 2 Westmont (Calif.) score 15 of the next 17 points to take the lead in a nonconference season opener for the two teams Saturday at the P1FCU Activity Center.
It left the local Warriors in scramble mode, and they couldn’t complete the comeback in an 81-73 loss.
Senior guard Hannah Broyles led four LCSC players in double figures with a career-high 21 points on 8-for-18 shooting. Junior forward Maddie Holm contributed 15 points before fouling out. Sophomore guard Ellie Sander had 11 points and junior guard Callie Stevens tallied 10 points and five assists before fouling out.
Laila Saenz had 22 points to lead Westmont. Stefanie Berberabe contributed 16 points, six rebounds and 10 assists. Aleena Cook tallied 12 points and Sage Kramer finished with 11 points in just six minutes of play.
LCSC held a 10-4 lead at the 7:14 mark of the first quarter, but Westmont went on a 15-2 run to take a 19-12 edge four minutes later. It increased the advantage to nine and was up 25-18 at the quarter break.
Westmont built its lead to 12 in the second and held a 42-33 advantage at halftime. LCSC trimmed its gap to 48-42 midway through the third on a 3-pointer from Sander, but then Westmont went on a 14-4 spurt to knock its advantage to 62-46 late in the quarter. It was 62-48 going to the fourth.
Westmont held an 18-point cushion with 9:12 remaining and seemingly looked on cruise control. But LCSC clawed back into it, and got it to within eight at 73-65 with 2:23 left on another Sander basket. However, the hosts never could get it any closer.
Westmont held a sizable 49-26 rebounding advantage, including 19-3 on the offensive glass. It also held edges in bench points (30-17) and second-chance points (20-6).
LCSC next plays at 5 p.m. Friday at home in the first of back-to-back games against No. 25 Rocky Mountain (Mont.).
WESTMONT (1-0)
Saenz 7-18 3-4 22, Berberabe 5-10 6-9 16, Goostrey 1-6 4-4 6, Okonkwo 2-5 0-0 4, Brown 1-5 1-2 3, Cook 5-8 2-4 12, Kramer 4-7 0-0 11, Fong 1-2 0-0 3, Abraham 1-1 0-0 3, Graichen 0-3 1-2 1. Totals 27-65 17-25 81.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE (0-1)
Broyles 8-18 0-0 21, Holm 7-12 0-0 15, Stevens 3-9 4-6 10, Muehlhausen 3-4 0-0 6, Clabby 2-2 0-0 4, Sander 5-8 1-2 11, Wilson 0-2 3-6 3, Hymas 1-3 1-2 3. Totals 29-58 8-14 73.
Westmont 25 17 20 19—81
Lewis-Clark State 18 15 15 25—73
3-point goals — Westmont 10-24 (Saenz 5-13, Kramer 3-6, Fong 1-1, Abraham 1-1, Goostrey 0-3), Lewis-Clark State 7-18 (Broyles 5-10, Holm 1-2, Sander 1-2, Hymas 0-1, Stevens 0-3). Fouled out — Holm, Stevens. Rebounds — Westmont 49 (Brown 9), Lewis-Clark State 26 (Muehlhausen 5). Assists — Westmont 16 (Berberabe 10), Lewis-Clark State 16 (Clabby 7). Total fouls — Westmont 18, Lewis-Clark State 21. A — 342.
VOLLEYBALLLCSC has easy time against Multnomah
Sophomore outside hitter Grecia Ung Enriquez tallied 16 kills as the Lewis-Clark State volleyball team downed Multnomah 25-17, 25-21, 25-22 in a Cascade Conference match at the P1FCU Activity Center.
Ung Enriquez had a .314 attack percentage and six aces for the Warriors (16-9, 12-8), who have won three of their past four matches. Senior right-side hitter Lisi Langi added 10 kills on a .364 attack percentage. Sophomore Jennah Carpenter, a former Lewiston standout, had 26 assists. Senior libero Kenzie Dean finished with 15 digs.
LCSC next plays at 7 p.m. Friday at No. 3 Corban.
Idaho falls in five
MOSCOW — Freshman outside hitter Taryn Vrieling had 18 kills and a .429 attack percentage, but the Idaho volleyball team dropped a 18-25, 25-17, 22-25, 25-19, 15-11 Big Sky Conference decision to Montana at Memorial Gym.
Freshman outside hitter Olivia Gloeckner added 16 kills and 13 digs, and senior outside hitter Allison Munday had 12 kills for the Vandals (4-18, 1-9). Freshman setter Kate Doorn finished with 34 assists and senior setter Hailey Pelton contributed 13. Freshman libero Aine Doty chipped in 14 digs.
Idaho next plays at 5 p.m. Thursday at Weber State.
SWIMMINGWashington State 144, Northern Colorado 104
PULLMAN — The Washington State women’s swimming team won all but two events in a dual meet against Northern Colorado at Gibb Pool.
Freshman Emily Lundgren registered wins in four different events, including the 50 breaststroke (29.52) and the 100 breast (1:03.48). She also teamed with freshmen Anna Rauchholz and Dori Hathazi and sophomore Angela Di Palo to take the 200 medley relay (1:45.32). She was the anchor, with junior Hailey Grotte, junior Kaya Takashige and senior Jewel Springer, on the winning 400 medley relay (4:01.59).
Rauchholz took the 50 backstroke (26.18) and the 100 back (56.02). Sophomore Noelle Harvey won the 50 free (24.24) and the 500 free (5:00.72). Grotte touched the wall first in the 200 IM (2:09.41). Hathazi was first in the 200 free (1:52.23). Takashige won the 100 IM (58.71). Di Palo, Hathazi, Harvey and freshman Skylar Brgoch teamed to win the 200 free relay (1:36.43).
The Cougars next compete Nov. 16-18 at the Art Adamson Invite in College Station, Texas.
Northern Colorado 151, Idaho 149
MOSCOW — The Idaho swimming team registered five victories in a dual meet late Friday, but the Vandals fell 151-149 to Northern Colorado in a Western Athletic Conference dual meet at the UI Swim Center.
Freshman Bethany Rahn placed first in the 200 freestyle in a time of 1:54.79. Senior Kaling Phung touched the wall first in the 100 backstroke in 57.56. Junior Emily Mack won the 1-meter diving competition with 261.60 points. Senior Morgan Votava claimed the win in the 200 back in 2:08.66. Freshman Grace Ruble took the 200 IM in 2:07.83.
Idaho next competes at a time to be determined Nov. 11 at home against Seattle.
ROWINGWSU Varsity 4 team wins event
GOLD RIVER, Calif. — The Washington State rowing team’s top Varsity 4 boat won its race to highlight the team’s effort at the Head of the American at Lake Natoma.
The team of senior Grace Trujillo, freshman Georgina Ericsson, sophomores Hannah Elliott and Isabella Jachymek and freshman coxswain Hanah Swissa clocked in at 19 minutes, 22.7 seconds to win the 16-boat Varsity 4 regatta that featured 11 collegiate crews, including California, Oregon State and UCLA.
The Cougars now are off until the spring season.