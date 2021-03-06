YANKTON, S.D. — Lewis-Clark State placed fourth in the women’s 3,200 relay Friday in the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships at Mount Mary University.
The quartet of senior Emily Adams, junior Rylee Brown, sophomore Maja Plaznik and freshman Geraldin Correa was timed in 9 minutes, 27.58 seconds.
Also for LCSC, sophomore Ashley Britt finished last in the eight-woman final in the 600-meter, timed in 1:39.42, and anchored a Warrior 1,600 relay that also took eighth, in 3:57.23. Her partners were juniors Karlie Smith and Rebekka Kalmbach, and freshman Anika Grogan, a former Lewiston High School standout.
All eight competitiors earned All-American honors with their placements.
“I am so very proud of these young ladies,” coach Mike Collins said. “This will be our first time ever taking home double-digit numbers in All-American awards and it was done totally by our women. Hopefully the men will add a few more tomorrow, but today belongs to the ladies.”
The men return to the track today. Senior Cole Olsen, a former Clearwater Valley standout, will compete in the 5,000 final at 1 p.m. Pacific. Senior Clayton VanDyke has the top time heading into the 1,000 final. That event begins at 11 a.m. Pacific.
CROSS COUNTRYMullins, Stallings pace WSU at Pac-12 meet
UNIVERSITY PLACE, Wash. — Erin Mullins finished 13th in the women’s race Friday to lead Washington State’s performance in the Pac-12 cross country championship meet at Chambers Bay Golf Course.
The Cougar women were fifth as a team.
“It was an amazing performance by our women’s team and a glimpse into a very bright future,” WSU coach Wayne Phipps said. “Erin Mullins ran a very gutsy race ... and she will definitely receive strong consideration for an NCAA individual bid.
“Our women’s team should also be strongly considered for a bid to NCAAs as fifth in the Pac-12 has, historically, always gone to the NCAA Championships.”
WSU’s top male placer was Zach Stallings in 18th as the men finished sixth.
“The men also ran a very tough race,” Phipps said. “Despite not running a few key people, this group dug down and rallied to miss fifth place by only seven points. Zach Stallings continued his amazing winter of racing, moving up 11 places in the last loop to finish 18th. He will also be given strong consideration for an NCAA individual berth.”
Eduardo Herrera of Colorado won the men’s race in 22 minutes, 30.9 seconds for 8 kilometers, and Haley Herberg of Washington took the women’s race in 19:02.5 for 6 kilometers.
MEN
Team scores — Stanford 28, Colorado 60, Washington 66, Oregon 149, UCLA 164, Washington State 171, California 177, Arizona 201, Arizona State 238.
Winner — Eduardo Herrera (Colorado) 22:30.9.
WSU results — 18. Zach Stallings 23:30.3; 27. Matthew Watkins 23:39.3; 46. Jacob Nicholson 24:46.3; 47. Zak Kindl 24:47.3; 52. Cooper Cortinas 25:05.1; 54. Kennan Schrag 25:17.4; 57. Jacob Easton 25:30.3; 62. Sam Griffith 25:51.5; 65. Ethan Martin 26:01.1; 67. Pascal Kleyer 26:21.7.
WOMEN
Team scores — Stanford 30, Colorado 50, Washington 85, Oregon State 100, Washington State 164, Utah 166, California 192, Arizona 201, Arizona State 261, UCLA 297
Winner — Haley Herberg (Washington) 19:02.5.
WSU results — 13. Erin Mullins 19:56.9; 20. Neema Kimtai 20:09.1; 46. Zorana Grujic 20:58.7; 53. Jelena Grujic 21:08.7; 61. Alaina Stone Boggs 21:24.4; 68. Caroline Jerotich 21:41.8;. 76. Kiyena Beatty 22:02.6; 78. Kerstin Ly 22:10.1; 82. Pia Richards 22:19.6; 84. Samantha Boyle 22:43.6.
VOLLEYBALLWarriors rally for split
Of the eight sets contested on a long day of volleyball, Lewis-Clark State won only three. Significantly, though, the Warriors won the final two.
That gave them a split of a Cascade Conference doubleheader against Oregon Tech at the Activity Center.
The Owls swept the opener 26-17, 25-22, 26-24 before LCSC took the second match 31-29, 16-25, 28-30, 25-16, 20-18.
Junior middle blocker Jada Wyms collected 30 kills for the Warriors (3-3), including 23 with a .452 hitting percentage in the second match, and sophomore outside hitter Chloe Emory added 18 in that contest.
The Warriors’ 78 assists in Match 2 set a school record for a five-set contest.
Senior setter Jess Ruffing, who was held to 10 assists in the first match, racked up 30 in the second. Kenzie Dean had no digs in the opener but 26 in the second.
Junior right-side hitter Tori Edwards contributed 15 kills in Match 2, and sophomore right-side hitter Carli Bernston had 14.
“We’ve been talking all year about grit and persevering through tough times,” L-C coach Shaun Pohlman said, “and we talk about that it is in you, but you have have to cultivate it and you have to be in opportunities to cultivate it.”
As for the second-match win, “They needed that smidgen of belief and hope and understanding of a direction they could go,” he said, “and now they know what to work for.”
Faith Houck-Wylie tallied 27 kills on the day for Oregon Tech (6-3).
MEN’S GOLFIdaho pauses program
The Idaho men’s golf team will not be competing in the Bandon Dunes Invitational that’s set to begin Sunday in Bandon, Ore., because of COVID-19 issues within the program.
The Vandals, who are the hosts, will continue to be the host team by providing updates on social media and Golfstat.com.